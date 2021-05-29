Windows 10 next-generation update announced in the fall [2021]





After years of speculation on Windows 10 X, there is finally a big update on the future of the Windows 10 OS.

In a recently signed build 2021 keynote, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased that something big would arrive on the next major Windows Update.

According to official announcements, future Windows Updates are set to bring multiple design changes to the operating system.

And this post will mainly focus on all the possible changes in the next Windows 10 build.

So let’s get started.

What are the major changes in the next-generation Windows 10 update?

I know I want to know all the major changes that will occur in the next Windows 10 update.

I won’t waste your time & start with a list of the next major updates right away. let’s start:

File explorer

At the moment, Windows 10 comes with a very popular file explorer that allows you to change the background color to black.

This is the first major change that occurs around the Windows 10 OS. Therefore, please note the official statement, which includes all major changes.

Use the Windows 10 OS or earlier versions of the Start menu to search for files stored on your PC and use the Start menu to directly access specific files that are installed upright.

Previously, Windows 10X Next was planning to release a Start Menu update that included Material Design.

Well, that highly advertised update hasn’t been made, you can expect the same kind of change in the next major Windows 10 update.

Action center

Last but not least, there are changes in the Windows 10 Action Center.

For those who don’t know, Action Center is a centralized process that allows you to receive real-time security and maintenance messages.

Now, with the next Windows 10 update, this menu will get a full reVamp.

However, as with previous versions of Windows 10, you can expect quick access to Action Center from the Quick Settings panel.

The next build 2021 update will contain some changes, but the biggest design changes are expected to occur only in these three areas.

Additional changes announced for the next generation Windows 10 OS

Significant UI changes are not limited to the three main areas listed at the top. With the next update, you can expect to get a brand new Windows app store with additional opportunities for developers to monetize their work.

Prior to the official announcement at the Build 2021 Keynote, this update was scheduled for Windows 10 X, but after canceling the boot plan for the upgraded new OS, Microsoft is part of the next-generation Windows 10 update. It seems that you are considering using the function of. ..

Windows 10 FAQ

What is the code name for Windows Next-Generation Windows 10 Update? When will it be officially released?

Microsoft has named the following Windows 10 update Sun Valley. This update will be received wirelessly in the fall of 2021.

Who will benefit most from Windows Next-Gen? update?

In the announcement, Microsoft revealed their intention to make Windows Developer & Creator easier.

In fact, in an interview, he specifically said, “It creates more opportunities for all Windows developers.”

Conclusion

As Microsoft correctly pointed out, this will be the most important update of Windows products in the last decade.

Over the last couple of years, I’ve witnessed leaks one after another. We hope that the next generation of Windows 10 updates will stop all unnecessary leaks.

That’s all for now.

What do you expect from the next generation of Windows 10 updates? Share your thoughts on them in the comments section below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

