Sleep tracking may be one of the most important features of a smartwatch





As part of my ongoing running challenge of running and walking nearly 2,300 miles in two years, Im needs to use smartwatches, fitness trackers and running watches to explain every journey I make. There is. Short term? Chase. Walk to the store? Hit the band. Do you walk to the bathroom? Let’s get those steps at.

Column number: 7 Date of writing: 27/05/21 Days: 87 Current location: Stanton, MO Distance traveled: 364.44 miles Left distance: 1913.56 miles Current tracker: Polar Vantage M2

One area I don’t monitor much on these devices is sleep. This is because large watches can be a hassle to wear at night. This is because some trackers may not be able to accurately determine bedtime. Also, I didn’t know what to do with the collected sleep data.

I started to regret this decision because I found that sleep was more important to exercise than I thought (of course I know sleep is important, but that’s it. I didn’t know how important it was).

After wearing the Polar Vantage M2 for a few weeks, running, long walks, and tracking sleep, I spoke to Dr. Metasin, a psychiatrist and sleep medicine specialist. He analyzed my sleep data. She used her expertise in this area to point out some important lessons from my data.

Night owl parliament

Stay-up Im: The person who is most productive late into the night and as a result struggles to get up early. Waking up at 7am is standard, but this doesn’t change if you don’t work from 9pm to 5pm. That means I get less sleep. I thought it was my only recourse to force the circadian rhythm to fit my normal job, but it’s not.

In fact, one of Dr. Singh’s first advice was to follow the body clock. “Being a late-night or morning person, it’s essential when [sleep specialists] I’m talking to people and I want them to sleep according to their body clock. “

However, sleep time is not the only factor affected by circadian rhythms. Also your peak exercise time. “The time you exercise best depends on your chronotype,” Dr. Singh told me. “There is a specific time during the day that is wired to do the best biologically. For those who go to bed at 11 pm and wake up at 7 am, it is between 4 pm and 7 pm in the evening.”

I’ve always known night-time Ims, but by using Polar watch timing stats, I know exactly how much night-time I am, and as a result, the optimal execution time. I was able to figure it out. After all, just before dinner is the best time for me, and it’s the perfect time to earn that pizza.

Overcompensation

My sleep data also revealed to Dr. Singh that I was chronically sleep deprived. I didn’t get enough sleep five days a week, and on weekends I made up for it, caught up, and got extra sleep.

However, according to Dr. Singh, this turned out to be a big “no no” that was “really bad for you.” Oops.

So why is this? Will it only result in me feeling a little more tired? To make matters worse, it seems like this: “If you do this on a regular basis, it can cause cardiovascular or cardiovascular side effects. It is difficult to lose weight because it impairs glucose metabolism.”

“If you chronically get only 5 or 6 hours of sleep per night, it affects how your body uses glucose, you become hungry, and you are fat. I crave carbohydrate-rich foods. ”After all, that pizza dinner may not be a very good idea.

However, adverse health effects are not the only issue. Dr. Singh mentioned that it is familiar to those who have worked at night. “It’s called Social Jet Lag,” she told us. “I went to bed regularly at 10 pm and woke up at 5 am, but when I went to bed at 2 am on weekends and slept until 10 am or noon, it was almost every weekend and I decided to go. To California ahead. “

Regular social jet lag can clearly exacerbate the side effects of heart metabolism in chronic sleep deprivation, cause malaise, and make fat burning training ineffective. You’ll also find that if you’ve tried the feature during jet lag, it can impact performance.

So what is the remedy? Do you need to wake up at dawn to quit your job? In fact, the solution isn’t that dramatic.

“I think it would be great if I could get a little more sleep on my work day. Instead of waking up at 6:30 am, I could sleep until around 7 am,” said Dr. Shin. Told us.

It may sound like a dream, but it’s actually achievable. By taking a shower, preparing oats for breakfast all night, and pre-deciding which shirt to wear the same look the night before, I shortened my bed-to-door routine to just 10 minutes. I was able to do.

There are other things worth trying. What I had previously thought of was a special activity for babies, cats sitting in the sun, and students who haven’t yet discovered Red Bull: a nap. “Most people live a busy life, so it may be the only way to deal with an extra 30 minutes. [of sleep] I’m taking a nap, “Dr. Shin explained.

However, there are some caveats. “I don’t want to take a nap too close to bedtime because it makes it harder to fall asleep at bedtime. People who have difficulty sleeping shouldn’t take a nap. Taking a nap improves their ability to sleep at night. It gets worse. “

Is there a best time to take a nap? “For most people, there is usually a depression in the middle of the afternoon when they feel less alert. It’s time to take a nap.” Your experience may differ, but Dr. Singh said this. When I knew immediately when the depression was for me. “It has to do with your circadian rhythm, and it’s a good time to take a nap.”

The recommended daily sleep time is 7-9 hours, which I usually lacked, as fitness trackers point out. You can probably increase that number by modifying your wakeup routine or finding an extra 30 minutes.

Sleep data, better execution

Throughout our conversation, Dr. Singh mentioned many reasons why sleep is essential, especially for fitness enthusiasts. “Muscles need sleep to recover. Muscles actually store up to 70% of the glucose in the bloodstream, and most of the storage function occurs during breaks.”

Your sleep doesn’t just affect your muscles: “Your heart, your lungs, your digestive system. Everything is reset every night, and it happens while you sleep.” In fact, “there is no single aspect of human performance that is unaffected by not getting enough sleep.”

Some fitness trackers allow you to view a breakdown of the types of sleep you have acquired. Deep sleep is important, according to Dr. Shin. It is a time when muscle recovery is likely to occur. ”

In fact, sleep can be more important than exercise. “People will ask me, should I get up early to exercise, or should I sleep for an extra 30 minutes? Of course, I’m prejudiced,

However, sleep is biological and a matter of balance, so I think it’s more important to make sure you’re well rested. “

(Image credit: Andrey Popov / Shutterstock) Off-track

Fitness trackers and their sleep monitoring capabilities are very useful for understanding your habits. Obviously that was the case in my case, but it helps me not to think too much about statistics.

“if you [fitness tracker] You don’t have to worry about the data, you will be in a situation where both sides will benefit. You can then get some information and use it to make some changes in your life.

“But there is actually a disability that makes some people anxious about their sleep. It gets worse when they use some kind of monitor to monitor their sleep.” This disability is exacerbated with orthosomnia. Called, the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine article describes how to self-diagnose sleep problems based on feedback from gadgets, regardless of the accuracy of the data.

Therefore, there is a delicate balance between using fitness trackers to improve fitness and misanalyzing the data they collate with potentially harmful effects.

Therefore, it is best to use this data as a consideration rather than a solid life guidance. If you’re using a fitness tracker, you may find yourself waking up earlier than you think. So you can find a way to get up later. Or, like me, you may find that your sleep patterns are too irregular. However, it is best to see a doctor if you suspect that you may actually have a sleep disorder or sleep condition.

Now that you know what to look for, keep an eye on your sleep with a fitness tracker. It’s easier to spot changes, so I think you can optimize your sleep for your workouts. But this may not be the route for everyone.

Through a conversation with Dr. Meeta Singh, we discussed some other aspects of sleep that don’t fit easily in this article. If you are interested, here are some points:

Regular exercise can help improve the timing of deep sleep, but overtraining can make sleep much more difficult. Natural light is essential for circadian rhythms. According to Dr. Singh, “light as a stimulant” is important for natural awakening. Sleep optimization is about maintaining a circadian rhythm, getting quality sleep, and maintaining a certain amount of sleep. Do not play video games or other actively participating activities (such as social media) just before bedtime.

