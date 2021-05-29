Texas School District reviews parents’ concerns about vacation teachers on the cover of the “BLM” Yearbook





The junior high school yearbook in Lewisville, Texas, was controversial because its back cover was designed for Black Lives Matter’s art and other major events last year.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Dallas Junior High School art teacher Keiramic is on vacation after approving a cover art designed by a second-year junior high school student in the yearbook. Phrases such as “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” were designed on the cover.

The yearbook published this month has the theme of “We Stick Together,” and young designers collaborated with a collage of stickers depicting “Life in 2020-21” on the front and back covers.

This 2021 yearbook has caused a lot of controversy on Flower Mound.

Many parents and students are upset when they see the #BlackLivesMatter and #icantbreathe stickers on their yearbooks.

The art teacher was put on leave after so many parents complained. pic.twitter.com/ogOECDTA1n

-Marini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) May 24, 2021

Stickers from Disney +’s popular Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” “Starbucks,” “TikTok,” and the video game “Among Us” surrounded the “breathless” stickers. Other controversial stickers say, “Science is real, black life is important, humans are not illegal, love is love, women’s rights are human rights, kindness is everything. There was a quote.

In a letter to his parents after the complaints began, Curt Martin, principal of Downing Junior High School, said, “There are no stickers that have evoked a political message to me, and the problems facing the campus, community and country. Documented. ” .. “

On behalf of the school, Martin offered a full refund of the Almanac and alternative stickers that could be placed on top of the controversial ones. This allows students to keep their yearbook even if it is already signed.

The Lewisville Independent School District (LISD) took Mick on paid leave while investigating his parents’ concerns, but spokesman Amanda Brim said Mick was on leave due to his parents’ dissatisfaction. It’s accurate. “

Brim told The Dallas Morning News: “I hope all teachers can connect with students and create a sense of peace of mind that they belong to all classrooms. That said, we expect our staff to remain neutral. Engage students in these conversations according to district policy. “

Martin also promised in another letter to his parents that he would be more aware of his “duty to remain neutral.”

A petition has begun to ask the school district to protect Mick and her position at school and not to violate students’ freedom of speech.

Former mayor candidate Stephanie Bell, who initiated the petition, said: “According to the Dallas Morning News.

“This is the time when children are learning to be themselves in their development, and we are confusing them from their thoughts,” she added.

The petition currently has nearly 3,500 signatures.

The high school yearbook was remembered after a student quoted Adolf Hitler earlier this week and mistakenly attributed it to George Floyd.

Newsweek contacted LISD for comment.

Sydney, Australia-June 2: Protesters say “I can’t breathe” at the “Black Lives Matter” rally at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia on June 2, 2020. I have a signboard. The same quote was involved in the controversy after a sticker on the cover of a Texas junior high school yearbook stating “I can’t breathe” with the slogan “Black Lives Matter.” (Photo by Lisa Marie Williams / Getty Images)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos