



WWDC 2021 is just around the corner. There are some obvious things that will be announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, but there may be some surprises. What are you most looking forward to at WWDC 2021?

Let’s start with the basics. Apple will announce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and tvOS 15 at WWDC 2021. Unlike last year, when 9to5Mac debuted exclusively on iOS 14, little is known about future software.

As macOS 11 Big Sur introduces a new design to the app, Apple may take a similar approach to iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. The iPhone operating system focuses on redesigned lock screens, new notification controls, iMessage updates, and privacy. Learn more about what to expect from iOS 15.

For iPadOS 15, we expect to be able to place widgets anywhere on the iPad. The app library is also a surprising addition. But as users have been asking for years, the iPad OS needs a new approach to unlocking the full potential of the M1 iPad Pro, for example. Learn more about iPadOS 15 rumors here.

At WWDC 2021, Apple will also talk about Apple Silicon and the new M1 Mac lineup. For now, I’m not sure what the company can bring to macOS 12, but if we could get more stable software instead of macOS Big Sur, it would already be huge. During a trial of Epic vs. Apple, Craig Federighi said that macOS malware levels are unacceptable, so the company can focus on privacy and security with this new update.

Little is known about watchOS8 and tvOS15. Here’s a list of four short features available on watchOS 8 and tvOS 15. I’m already lucky if I can get more live screen savers. The new Apple TV 4K allows Apple to make a few more tweaks to its TV app to introduce a sophisticated experience.

WWDC 2021 hardware?

With WWDC 2021, everything is possible. In 2019, Apple announced the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. There are rumors that Apple will announce a new MacBook Air sometime earlier this year, but it’s unclear if that means WWDC 2021.

There are also rumors about the new Mac mini and MacBook Pro that may be announced at the June 7 keynote.

Apple hasn’t announced a third-generation AirPods yet. For now, we don’t expect any other iPads to be announced during WWDC 2021, but Apple can offer its customers a new base model iPad or a 6th generation iPad mini.

What are you most looking forward to at WWDC 2021? Please vote and let us know in the comments section below.

