Read snippets out loud / the world of digital information





Recently, users have found another innovative “trial” by Google to improve their efficiency, but this creation was applicable to “feature snippets”, so it rarely helped them. .. There is no doubt that these information snippets are one of the most useful features Google has put on the plate.

Google has done a lot of testing over the past few months, but not all of them are what we find useful. The subject at hand here is similar to the Google Assistant, but instead a new “read aloud” feature in snippets.

The featured snippet was introduced in 2014, and people have responded very positively to the fact that all the important information can be provided in such a small excerpt. If you’re unaware of these snippets and have problems, you can also navigate Google’s settings to turn off these featured snippets.

So far, you’ve seen if the voice feature is available in the corner. If it cannot be detected, it is because the recently generated attribute has not yet reached all regions. The original tweet author couldn’t and couldn’t duplicate this feature, why? Because it is the only territory in India that has been blessed by this addition. This bite is very sad because we know we can’t wait for you to check it!

The question remains here, is this feature unnecessary, or does it prove to have at least some benefits? It’s certainly a great innovation and definitely contributes to search engine efficiency, but the snippet already contains all the information in a very simple and concise way, so you don’t have to play it out loud.

This feature was revealed on May 26, 2021 by Barry Schwartz, CEO of Rusty Bricks. In his blog post, he mentioned this feature along with screenshots taken through Manikandan NSEO.

In addition, Schwartz expressed concern in an article about whether this feature is one of Chrome’s accessories or a legitimate part of the Google search framework.

Whether this will be a permanent feature, along with availability in all regions, remains a question. We are skeptical of the feature and we still don’t know if the public is accepting it well or if it will die over time.

Screenshot: @MrRobzilla

