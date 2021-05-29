Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories for June and July 2021





As we approach the midpoint of 2021, there are many Switch games we’re looking forward to in the coming months. Some first-party releases from Nintendo have been enhanced with a few third-party ports and new titles. With all the upcoming E3-related announcements added, the second half of this year is becoming pretty tasty for Switch fans.

If you’re looking for your next big adventure or time sink, you’re in luck. We have selected some of the following June and July prime pre-order feeds. Also under these picks are the physical versions of the previously digital-only Switch eShop game, plus the hard-earned cash this summer (or winter, depending on where you live in the world). There are many competing accessories and other goodies. ..

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links. This means that if you click on them to buy, you may receive a small percentage of your sales. Read the FTC Disclosure for more information.

Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection is a collection of Team Ninja’s 3D hack and slash game trilogy in one deadly little package on Switch. Unleash the torrent of stylish ultra-violence with the shoes of the famous ninja Ryu Hayabusa, and relive some of the best action games of the 360 ​​/ PS3 era with a console that fits in your pocket.

If you have a big pocket, that’s it. Still, it’s more comfortable to have a switch than the PS3 launch is forced on you, isn’t it?

Revealed at Nintendo Direct in February 2021, this is the long-awaited return to the finest fairways of the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario Golf: Super Rush features a whole new spin of the game in Super Rush mode with titles where multiple players race the Nintendo course, in addition to RPG elements along the famous Mario Golf line of Game Boy Color. Challenge “speed golf” that is set to play.

If the trailer goes by, it looks manic and cheerful, and we can’t wait to get into the swing of things. We love good walks spoiled, so you’ll grab a 3 wood and hit the fairway right away.

Tony Hawk’s ProSkater 1 + 2 goes back 20 years when he dreamed of pulling a 720 with a better knee shape. It’s your chance to catch up with the first two of the most influential sports series to date, unless you’re a young whipper snapper.

Monster Hunter Rise isn’t the only new entry in the Capcom series in 2021. No, the portable spin-off Monster Hunter Stories is also getting a switch-based sequel.

Adopting the same art style as the 3DS original, Monster Hunter Stories 2 seems to focus on the story and retain the simple RPG mechanics known in the subseries. The main character, Monster Rider, makes friends with the monsters in the series rather than killing them to make tail feather caps, so along with the more traditional entry of Switch, it offers a different taste like Monster Hunter.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD brings the series’ bespoke Wii entries back with high-resolution paint licks and a newly integrated stick-based swordsmanship as an alternative to the original gyro control options.

The slow start of the game, the compartmentalized world, and the motion control you need (not to mention Fi’s constant tips and advice) weren’t everyone’s tea, but ours in the game 10 years ago. I have very warm memories of the times. I can’t wait to see how this switch version is compared.

In addition to the highlighted games above, there are many more Switch retail games that may take your fantasy after June.

And finally, consider a selection of the best switch accessories coming out after June.

That’s all for June and July. Have you missed anything? Please let us know in the comments. Also, please let us know if you have pre-ordered any of these goods.

