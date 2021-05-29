Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6 Review: Best Samsung PC Ever





With the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 earlier this month, Samsung launched new Windows PCs, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The new Samsung Galaxy Books is a long-awaited addition to Samsung’s PC lineup. As Samsung continues to build a seamless and continuous experience across its smartphone, PC, tablet and peripheral ecosystem, it’s a great opportunity to launch these new notebooks. PCs are a big part of the ongoing experience and can act as an IoT hub for other devices. I’ve used the Galaxy Book Pro 360 for three days as my primary productivity device, and here’s my thoughts:

System configuration

Samsung sent me a lender’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 system to test my productivity use case. I chose the 15.6 inch variant because screen space is very important to me. My test unit was offered in a mystic navy color pattern, but there is also a mystic bronze color. I also received a signature S pen to close the package. This is included, not an option. My system came with an i7-1165G7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage. The Galaxy Book system was supposed to support LTE and 5G, but early production systems didn’t. LTE and 5G support is said to be rolled out later this year. My system configuration is currently available for $ 1499 on a pre-order on Samsung.com. Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $ 1,299 with a Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 features a very thin design.

First impression

Immediately out of the box, you can’t help but notice how thin this system is. When I think of a 15-inch notebook, my mind is drawn to a fairly heavy 15-inch workstation-style laptop, but at the expense of weight to maximize productivity. With the Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6 inches, it feels like you don’t have to carry a crunker to get a 15 inch screen area. While the system was in my backpack, I felt like I was carrying a 13-inch thin, light notebook. It’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy Book Pro is also the thinnest 13-inch and 15-inch Intel EVO certified design. This is a great achievement for Samsung as it makes the system thinner and lighter without sacrificing performance or battery life.Thin and light

There are trade-offs. There is no HDMI or USB-A port, but there is always a workaround. I connected it to an external 24-inch display using a USB-C-HDMI cable. When I opened the lid of the system, I saw an aggressive McAfee pop-up and immediately saw a link to Amazon and my booking. I don’t like seeing these on premium systems over $ 1,500, but I think Samsung is likely to remove them in the next generation.

Mystic Navy has a unique color approach and is very luxurious. To be honest, it’s one of my favorite color options I’ve used in my notebook. I noticed that the outside of the display lid holds my fingerprints, but that wasn’t a big deal for me.

AMOLED touch display

When I opened the lid, I noticed that the AMOLED display was very thin and easy to open. The display resolution is 1,920 x 1,080, but it still looks pretty sharp and can significantly reduce brightness. Due to the low resolution and the large display size with text, the display was a bit grainy. I wish I had a 3K or 4K panel, but I think the result is a shorter battery life. Until 4K video content becomes more widely available, most are fine with 1920 x 1080 with entertainment content. I was worried that the thin display wouldn’t support that heavy base when used as a 2-in-1, but that wasn’t a problem in tablet mode. The 360 ​​hinges are easy to rotate, so I used them several times as a 2-in-1 when streaming long video content on YouTube.

I had the opportunity to try the S Pen in PC and Tablet modes on this system and it worked fine. I used the pen to sign some documents, but mainly used to scroll web pages and switch applications. The S-Pen connects to the top of the external display via a magnet, but if you keep the system in your backpack, it’s a good idea to store the S-Pen separately. The S Pen worked on my S21 Ultra 5G smartphone. This was really cool.

One of my favorite display features is adaptive colors that can be enabled in the display settings. After working all day, eye strain can be a big problem for me. I wrote this blog late in the evening.

When the system detected a change in lighting, the intensity of the adaptive color increased. The adaptive color intensity makes the display much easier to see without damaging the eyes.

performance

I was happy to see Samsung enhancing this system with some great hardware solutions. My review system was equipped with the latest 11th generation Core i7-1165 G7 processor. This processor is perfect for productivity workloads that reflect my use case. My typical use case involves using many different applications at the same time. A typical day for me is running over 10 Microsoft Edge tabs, video conferencing on Teams, Skype, Zoom, Webex, and a team of analysts using the G-Suite (now Workspace) collaboration app. It looks like you’re working with data in Excel. Create a presentation in PowerPoint. None of these workloads running alone put a strain on the system, but working together often causes lag and stutter, which can chew RAM.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 ran all the workloads easily and showed no signs of slowing down. I don’t think this system will be a monster for content creation workloads, but it’s very productive. When it comes to video streaming performance, the historical content I saw on YouTube looked sharp. One thing I noticed is that the speakers are at the bottom of the base of the system. I got used to putting them on either side of the keyboard, and it was a bit difficult to get clean audio compared to the other notebooks I used. I think Samsung couldn’t put the speakers on the keyboard side because the keyboard contained a full numeric keypad. In any case, using external speakers was not a bad experience.

Port & I / O

Samsung does a great job given the thickness (or thinness) of having many I / O solutions packed into this system, including two USB-C ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD reader. Did. With the addition of Thunderbolt 4, you can transfer data up to twice as fast as a traditional USB-C port. Thunderbolt 4 is especially useful for users who move large amounts of data from portable hard drives and SD cards to their PCs and clouds. And of course, users can add an external GPU if they want a more robust game. As the resolution of your content continues to improve, doubling your data transfer rate will help.

The only problem that can occur with a port is the lack of legacy USB-A or HMDI. In the meantime, you may be stuck using the adapter, but well. The PC ecosystem continues to move forward with USB-

C, Thunderbolt, and Samsung are looking to the future by providing the latest and greatest I / O solutions.

keyboard

The backlit Pro keyboard on the Galaxy Book Pro 360 was easy to use. I typed the entire article over 2,000 words on my Pro keyboard and it wasn’t a problem at all. The keys are buttery smooth and provide considerable movement. Samsung was able to install a full numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard. It’s a tight squeeze, but it’s there. And it’s great for spreadsheets. Samsung has done a great job of perfecting this keyboard mechanic, and as a result, it’s fun to type. The 1mm keystrokes may seem shallow, but anyone who spends a lot of time typing should enjoy this keyboard. To access the quick keys, the user must use the keys in combination with the FN button, which is usually an enterprise feature. I hope Samsung will reverse this in the future and the user will not have to press the Fn key. The trackpad on the system was also big and responsive throughout use.

Apart from the Windows Hello biometric login, the keyboard also has a fingerprint reader. It is integrated into the power button on the top right of the keyboard. It took less than a minute to set up and I was able to log in with a thumbprint. I usually like Windows Hello, but the options are always great.

Battery life

Samsung claimed that these new Galaxy Book Pro systems provide a typical battery life of up to 21 hours on a single charge. I usually take OEM battery claims with a grain of salt because they are usually based on synthetic mobile mark scores. There was no 21-hour promotion, but a single charge consistently resulted in 14-15 hours of battery life while passing the system through a productive use case.

Samsung has found some issues with its low resolution 1920 x 1080 display and is convinced that this is one of the main contributors to the long battery life of this system. The system also supports 65W fast charging. I tried this at the end of work. I charged the system for about 30 minutes, and in return I got a few hours of battery life.

Integrated with Samsung app

What Samsung has spent a lot of time on is making sure that the entire Galaxy device ecosystem works together. With that in mind, Samsung wants to give Galaxy tablets, smartphones, PCs, and peripherals access to new applications such as SmartThings, Connect, Quick Share, Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and Galaxy Book Smart Switch. thinking about. This is useful if Samsung has branded each application as a Samsung app, rather than naming some Samsung Notes and other QuickShares. Nonetheless, new apps need to make switching between Galaxy devices more seamless and the interaction between Samsung PCs, smartphones, and tablets more seamless. One of the potential issues is that single sign-on is not supported and you must log in before using it for the first time in each application. This proves to be a good security, but after logging in to Galaxy Book Experience, I would like to sync my photos, notes, etc. with the single sign-on option. I love this added to the first OOBE.

The application I used most often was the Samsung Notes app. It was easy to write down notes in the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G app and access them later on the Galaxy Book Pro 360. The automatic sync feature allows users to easily switch devices. I also made a lot of use of the QuickShare application.All you had to do was select the photos and videos you wanted to share and click share

Click the button on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and select Galaxy Book Pro 360. It’s great to share large files taken on your Galaxy phone and quickly send them to your Galaxy Book. It’s more reliable than uploading the file to the cloud and then downloading it to your PC.

Some users are confused by the two options for a particular task and have to choose between the Microsoft app and the Samsung app. Most Android users are already facing this and it’s not too difficult as they have to choose between the Google or Samsung apps. I think the more difficult app choices will be between search (Windows Search and Samsung Quick Search), photos (Windows Photo and Samsung Gallery), and notes (Microsoft OneNote and Samsung Notes). Almost every other Samsung app is an addition to the experience.

Summary

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 feels like the beginning of a deeper commitment from Samsung to the PC platform. I think the PC platform is playing a big role as an IoT hub because Samsung is built on a continuous experience from one Samsung device to the next. The ultra-thin, lightweight design, powerful hardware, and long battery life make the Galaxy Book Pro 360 feel like a big step forward for Samsung in the PC space.

As Samsung continues to deepen its partnerships with Intel and Microsoft, it will improve the path to a continuous device experience between tablets, laptops and smartphones. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is arguably the best Samsung PC I’ve ever used.Great job, samsung

