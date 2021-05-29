



The horror puzzle platformer Little Nightmares is free on Steam until May 30th. Players who download the game can keep the game forever without paying.

The indie horror game Little Nightmares is now available for free through the game client Steam. Players who downloaded the title before May 30th will be able to retain the game permanently. The reason for the discount is currently unknown.

Little Nightmares follows Six, a girl with a greedy appetite. The game details her escape from The Maw, an underwater vessel that is too big for someone of her size. Players need to solve puzzles, complete platform tasks and escape The Mo without getting bored of Six. The game was well received overall and won the Gamescom 2016 Indie Award. The first part, Little Nightmares II, was released earlier this year and has recently exceeded one million.

Currently, Little Nightmares has a 100% discount on Steam. The sale ends at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on May 30th. The game itself, developer Tarsier Studios, and publisher Bandai Namco were silent on the issue, so there was no official announcement on social media. Players who download or add to the library can retain the game forever, even after the promotion is over. As with all free promotions, Steam Trading Cards will not be dropped during play. DLC is also not included in the promotion.

The only place where the promotion was announced was Steam itself. Despite the lack of fanfare, people were still in the spotlight. Fans soon began promoting the event on Twitter, resulting in a game trend. Twitter users are at least urging intriguing people to download the title, so they have it in their library for the future. Others have pointed out the fine print that the promotion will continue “while supply continues”. At the time of this writing, there are no mentions of limited supply on the Steam page or signs of early termination of the promotion.

Steam occasionally offers games for free, but usually some fanfare is given to get them interested. Otherwise, it could be a sequel or other title promotion move by the same developer. This could be the case for Little Nightmares. The day before fell just a few months ago, and one million sales are worth celebrating. The 4th anniversary of the release of Little Nightmares has passed. However, all of these situations are theoretically announced near the event itself. It may just be a flash gift for no reason. Whatever your intentions, horror enthusiasts should consider getting Six stories for free before it’s too late.

Little Nightmares is currently available on Steam, Stadia, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Steam

