Google Cloud adds support for polygon blockchain network data





Google BigQuery — a cloud product aimed at enabling big data analysis by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) — is a data from a blockchain linked to Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum. Added support.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benninga, Google Cloud users will be able to analyze Polygon on-chain data using the BigQuery service.

The data has been added to the Google Cloud Marketplace in the Public Financial Services category.

Thanks to the integration, Google BigQuery will be able to easily monitor polygon gas charges, smart contracts and determine which token or decentralized application is most employed.

Polygon developers seem to be working hard to release new features and integrations. Earlier this month, coins surged nearly 54% within 24 hours of the team launching a new solution that would allow developers to quickly launch a blockchain connected to Ethereum.

Price Behavior: Over the last 24 hours, Polygon has largely followed the overall negative direction that the entire crypto market was advancing.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the price fell 21.5% from the 24-hour high of $ 2.1264 to the low of $ 1.6687 and then settled at $ 1.95 at the time of the press.

