Save over $ 1,000 this weekend with Alienware gaming laptop deals





Alienware gaming laptops can usually save you a lot of money, but discounts rarely reach the $ 1,000 range. However, this weekend’s Memorial Day sale offers some high-end, particularly compelling offers. Some powerful rigs are equipped with the latest RTX 3000 series GPUs.

Our top pick of these gaming laptop deals does just that. The Alienware M15 R4 offers 6GB of RTX 3060 graphics, is housed in a 15.6-inch chassis, and is supported by 32GB of RAM. Given the $ 480 savings here and the $ 2,029.99 MSRP down to $ 1,549.99, these are some impressive specs.

Of course, if you really want to push that boat out, there’s a $ 1,010 savings to further increase the price scale. The big discount is on the 17.3-inch Alienware M17 R3 with RTX 2080 SuperGrafx, a powerful 10th generation i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD paired with a 512GB SSD. You can get everything for $ 2,399.99 in these Alienware gaming laptop deals, as opposed to the expensive $ 3,409.99 MSRP.

Isn’t it America? Scroll down to see the best deals on gaming laptops in your area.

Best Alienware Gaming Laptop Deals Today

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop: $ 1,679.99 $ 1,299.99 at Dell The cheapest Alienware gaming laptop deal available this weekend is this $ 380 discount on the 17.3-inch M17 R3. This is still a good price for the i7-10750H CPU with RX5500M graphics and 16GB RAM. However, if you think you will be using more than 256 GB of SSD space, we recommend that you increase that storage a bit during the configuration phase.View transaction

Alienware M15 R4 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $ 2,029.99 $ 1,549.99 on Dell Save $ 480 on this M15 R4 rig. That is, it has an octa-core 10th generation i7 processor, RTX 3060 GPU, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Excellent price, especially in the premium Alienware chassis. The display also has a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync for booting.

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop: $ 3,409.99 $ 2,399.99 at Dell This is a powerful rig, $ 1,010 cheaper than usual. This is an amazing discount, with a final price of $ 2,399.99. This is very impressive for an octa-core Intel i9-10980HK processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 512GB SSD, and RTX 2080 SuperGrafx. All of these are mounted on a 17.3-inch 300Hz display and boot.View transaction

