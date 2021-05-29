Dr Disrespect wants Warzone to rent part of the COD: Mobile Map Design





Dr. Disrespect recently played Call of Duty: Mobile for the first time and enjoyed it, especially praising the game’s map design.

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect recently experienced Call of Duty: Mobile and was surprisingly positive about the experience, especially praising the map design. A popular streamer, who has played Call of Duty: Warzone frequently over the past year, has revealed that he is a bit disillusioned with the gameplay loop. This sentiment was shared by many fans of the Battle Royale title after Activision revealed that the new map was simply the same but set 40 years ago. Verdansk ’84 may contain some new buildings and surprises, but in the end it wasn’t the dramatic change that some Warzone players wanted.

Call of Duty: Mobile, on the other hand, has another map that is much more reminiscent of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Royale map. The game map was certainly fun, but the Verdansk ’84 was a big improvement in terms of size and landscape variety. Call of Duty: Mobile, on the other hand, has a map that resembles the artistic style of Black Ops 4. This could have been the change Warzone fans wanted when the new map was first announced.

According to Dexerto, Dr Disrespect especially pointed out that the Call of Duty: Mobile map works well with the design of this map and feels different wherever you go. This is in contrast to Verdansk, which he called totally really flat. The flatness problem was exacerbated on the Verdansk ’84 map. This map is not very tall, as many of the buildings that were high-rise on the original map are now under construction. Despite the recent introduction of Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard, it is undeniable that Verdansk ’84 feels much flatter than its predecessor.

Call of Duty: The doctor who downplays praise for mobile is especially surprising because of his previous comments on mobile games. In June 2019, he even tweeted that mobile gamers are hiring real gamers. This is a statement that, of course, it’s not working well among the mobile gaming community. Call of Duty: Notable evidence of Mobiles quality was not only that he enjoyed the time to play it, but also lamented that the mobile community was ruined. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Dr Disrespect will start streaming mobile games right away. However, he seems to be a little more open than before he tried mobile.

Mobile games have definitely come a long way. Many millennial gamers remember an era when mobile games were just the way to spend time commuting, but since then mobile games have become an important pillar of the gaming community. Games such as Fortnite helped to consider mobile games as a legitimate experience. Today, games like Diablo: Immortal are presented as huge releases with their own loyal supporters. Mobile games will continue to become more impressive as mobile technology improves. So, at some point, mobile games will be virtually indistinguishable from console games. Until then, games like Call of Duty: Mobile are here to maximize the power of mobile games.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Source: Deexerto

