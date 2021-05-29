Microsoft Edge 91 Really, I really want you to use Bing





The browser is sending spam to the user, changing the default search engine to Microsoft’s own … even if you already have one.

If you’ve been using Microsoft Edge lately, you may have noticed that your browser is actually out of control and asking you to change your default search engine to Bing. Rest assured that not only many people, including those who are already using Bing, are suffering in exactly the same way.

Microsoft Edge Bing Adamant Case

A nasty problem was discovered by Softpedia. Softpedia has noticed that Edge users are complaining about Internet forums and discussion boards.

You can see for yourself with Windows 10 subreddit. Many report that Microsoft Edge is hunting them down to use “Microsoft-recommended browser settings” that set the default search engine to Bing.

Not only that, Edge doesn’t seem to get any hints if the user says “no”. To make matters worse, if someone puts themselves in the barrage of demand and sets Bing as their default search engine, they’re still sick of it.

After all, the repetitive message wasn’t Microsoft’s trick to get more people to use Bing. After all, it was already hitting people using Microsoft products by default.

Instead, users are becoming aware that this is likely a bug in the new version of Edge. That’s why the community has created a bug report post detailing when and when pop-ups appear.

These bug reports also show signs that people’s patience is beginning to diminish.

This is not an agreement. And this isn’t the first time Microsoft has tried this kind of nonsense. This is an accidental bug and has benefited from the suspicion that it will be fixed soon, but at this point it’s pretty close to replacing Edge with Vivaldi on all machines. Search engines are managed by Group Policy and should never be asked.

If you are currently using Microsoft Edge, be aware that this is a known bug and needs to be fixed soon. And if that’s too much, there are many better Chromium browsers than Chrome that you can use until Microsoft publishes a fix for this annoying issue.

Damn if you use Bing, damn if you don’t

Whether you use Bing as your main search engine or something else, Microsoft Edge wants Bing to be your main search engine. Fortunately, this is more of a bug than a malicious Microsoft scheme and needs to be fixed immediately.

If possible, make sure this little blip doesn’t distract you from the stride that Edge recently took. I recently compared Microsoft Edge to Firefox and found that the former packing was a much bigger punch than before.

Image Credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock.com

2021 Microsoft Edge and Firefox: Which Browser Will Win?

Microsoft Edge and Firefox are two effective alternatives to Google Chrome. But which of the two candidates is better suited for Chrome?

Simon Batt

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and has a deep passion for all security. After working in an indie game studio, he found a passion for writing and decided to use his skill set to write about all the techniques.

