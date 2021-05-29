Want to skywatch the Starlink satellite? This website will help you.





There is no constellation like the image of a row of Starlink satellites crossing the Earth’s sky. And now there is an easy way to understand when you can see them.

Gear operated by SpaceX aims to one day provide high-speed satellite-driven Internet around the world. Although it is already semi-functional and open for live testing (which costs a lot), the final orbital network already approved by the FCC will consist of a total of 12,000 satellites.

This raises some questions about what the sky will ultimately look like to amateur and professional SkyWatchers. There is also the risk of orbital catastrophe related to “space debris”. But for now, SpaceX has sent them into space in batches of 60, and their lines orbit the planet in a formation that is clearly visible from the ground (under the right circumstances).

Now, thanks to SkyWatching and SpaceX fans, we have a simple and easy-to-use website that tracks the course of each Starlink cluster (h / t Insider). Find Starlink allows you to visualize this in several ways. With a live map plotting the course of each cluster moving around the globe, you can get a rough idea of ​​when and where one of the clusters is located in the world.

You can also select major cities around the world from the list or punch the exact latitude / longitude coordinates to get a more specific overview of the date and time. The website responds with a list of dates and times when Starlinks are displayed, the direction of travel, and altitude (in degrees) from the displayed horizon.

The site warns that “these timings are not 100% accurate because satellite orbits change frequently and without warning.” The disclaimer also adds that even if you are looking in the right direction at the right time, other factors (such as the amount of sunlight reaching the satellite) also affect your ability to see something.

The Find Starlink help page also states that the tracking here does not cover all Starlink satellites launched so far. The site’s creator, cmdr2, said: The app no ​​longer includes chains because they no longer appear as chains. “

This is another reason SkyWatcher needs to be aware of this tracking tool. The ongoing Starlink deployment will not last forever and the service will be operational in late 2021 or 2022. Therefore, if you want to see the unusual phenomenon that 60 satellites perform their own orbital conga line, your chance.

