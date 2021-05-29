Google Photos will end unlimited free storage on Tuesday.This is all you need to do





Google will end its unlimited free storage policy on June 1st.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Google Photos will end its unlimited free storage policy for photos and videos on Tuesday, June 1st. After that, the new photos and videos you upload will be counted in the 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google account. But don’t worry. Photos and videos uploaded before that date will not be part of the limit. Google has also added a new free tool to help you manage your storage allocation.

Announced in November, the move aims to encourage people to sign up for Google One, Google’s storage subscription service. The Google One plan starts at $ 2 / month in the US for 100 GB of storage and other features such as discounts on the Google Store.

It’s a good idea to make sure your existing photos and videos are backed up to Google Photos before the Tuesday deadline. This is because they are considered free and are exempt from storage restrictions.With the photo app[設定]>[バックアップと同期]You can check the quality of your backup by going to.

Even after the changes take effect, more than 80% of current Google Photos users should be able to store their free 15GB of content for about three years. Google will notify you via the app and email as you approach the 15 GB limit. You can also find a personal estimate of how long your free storage will last, based on how often you back up your photos and videos to your Google account.

In May, Google added a new tool to its photo app. This helps you manage your backed up photos and videos and counts as 15GB of storage allocation. You can see the photos and videos you want to delete, such as blurry photos and screenshots, big videos, and manage your storage better.

The company said more than 4 trillion photos were stored in Google Photos in November, with 28 billion new photos and videos uploaded each week. In May, Google announced new photo features, including the ability to delete photos from memory and a new AI-powered method to bring photos to life.

