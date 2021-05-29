Valve Steam Console: Everything We Know About SteamPal Handhelds





Is the valve running on the Steam console? It’s a problem everyone is talking about right now, as pretty strong rumors have surfaced. We are secretly developing a dedicated handheld device called the half-life “SteamPal”. Formerly known by the codename “Neptune”.

Details are just beginning to be revealed. I’m sure Ars Technica portable PC games will be really real and will be the type of form factor handheld PC we’ve seen recently. Onex player ..

Obviously unlucky on the Steam console The Steam controller tactile touchpad can simulate the sensation of spinning a trackball, as well as the traditional buttons and analog sticks that gamers are accustomed to. The Steam console also has some hybrid features that allow the player to connect the device to a PC monitor via a USB-C connection. You can dock the Nintendo Switch and display it on your TV.

What is it that goes into the subject of the story? How Much Does a Rumored Valve Handheld PC Cost? Undecided When will it be released?Undecided

As for the OS used by the Steam console … well, it’s controversial so far. It’s quite possible to run Valve’s open source Linux distribution. SteamOS However, Ars Technica does not rule out the possibility that a portable PC will run a full-fledged version of Windows.

Also, I don’t know what kind of hardware powers the device, but CPUs and GPUs have made great strides in recent years. It’s much more power efficient and can be more closely matched to desktop components in terms of raw performance, but this wasn’t the case before.

According to a report from Ars Technica, the console uses either Intel or AMD System on Chip (SoC) instead of Nvidia. It’s also unclear if the Steam console will be offered in several different specifications. It is unknown whether the specifications are high or low. By comparison, the Nintendo Switch has a Nvidia Tegra X1 chip and an ARM-based processor, but Valve is working on AMD-based CPUs and GPUs to help games reach 60 fps (PC gamer standard). I am. I want to do that. This is in contrast to the 30fps target that most Switch games follow.

What does the Steam console look like? (Image credit: Future)

At the moment, your guess is the same as ours, but it’s not too hard to imagine a handheld device that borrows Switch’s popular design. In the center is a large screen that supports two controllers. However, it is doubtful that the controller will be removable, so expect something more similar. Nintendo Switch Lite It is a dedicated handheld. According to Ars Technica, the Steam console prototype is “much wider than the Nintendo Switch.”

The bulb is an OLED screen It is rumored to be included in the Nintendo Switch Pro, but the resolution output by the screen is a point of much debate. Is it compatible with 1080p? 4K resolution Perhaps you’re targeting the 1440p sweet spot that many PC gamers are choosing today? Details are unknown at this time.

There is also great interest in the size of the display. For reference, the Nintendo Switch screen is 6.2 inches, while the Nintendo Switch Lite is slightly smaller, 5.5 inches. The smaller the screen size, the less battery power the console consumes and the better it looks at low resolutions such as 1080p. If the Steam console is really real, we still don’t know which screen size Valve will choose.

How much does a Steam console cost?

(Image credit: SteamOS)

The Steam console will be sold at a higher price than the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch is priced at $ 299 / $ 279.99 / $ 469. If your Steam console uses high-end components such as laptop-based dedicated CPUs and GPUs, it’s a premium option for Nintendo Switch. The choice of display also affects the final price of the device, but you’ll have to wait until more information is available to make a knowledgeable guess about the price of the Steam console.

Also, there is no information available regarding the amount of memory, storage capacity, or internal battery size that comes with the Steam console. These factors also affect the final price of a portable PC.

Release date of the Steam console

(Image credit: Steam / Valve)

Surprisingly, the Steam console or “SteamPal” could be released this year. A source who spoke with Ars Technica suggested that the 2021 release was feasible and, based on Valve’s previous product release history, was not a major shock. The Steam controller is almost complete and ready to ship when it’s released. Valve index ..

If SteamPal hits the market (Ars Technica’s report emphasizes that it can be canceled soon), Valve wants portable PCs to be more successful than that. Steam machine venture. Valve tried to take over the living room with a PC with a smaller form factor, but was quickly discontinued due to lack of consumer interest.

We will continue to listen to rumors and announcements on the Steam console. We will update this page as more details become available.

