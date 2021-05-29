The Nintendo Switch Pro Dock is rumored to be larger and have an Ethernet port





According to a new report online, the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro dock is bigger, with two USB 3.0 ports and a built-in Ethernet port.

New rumors about the supposed Nintendo Switch Prohas revealed more about the dock. The dock is larger and has a built-in Ethernet port. The current Nintendo Switch dock is essential for functioning as a hybrid system, but it is undeniable that it lacks functionality.

The current dock has two USB 2.0 slots on the front, a USB 3.0 slot on the back, and an HDMI port. The Nintendo Switch cannot use an external hard drive because it requires a MicroSD for digital download, but the USB slot can be used for things like Bluetooth adapters. The Nintendo Switch Dock doesn’t have an Ethernet port, but there are third-party adapters on the market that connect to your system via a USB port.

There are rumors that the upgraded version of Nintendo Switch will be officially announced before E3 2021. Currently, this system does not exist online, so it is unofficially called Nintendo Switch Pro. Official name. A new report by Vandal (translated by Wccftech) claims that the Nintendo Switch Pro dock will also come with new features. These include two USB 3.0 ports and one Ethernet port.

Ethernet ports in particular are an exciting prospect for fans who are disappointed with the online capabilities of the switch. The report also claimed that Nintendo Switch Pro will be released in November and will enter the 2021 holiday season. The console itself is reportedly the same size as the base switch, but with a slightly larger screen and a new location for the MicroSD slot.

Nintendo has the worst reputation of all console makers when it comes to the quality of online multiplayer. This only got worse during the generation of Nintendo Switch, as fans now have to pay for online games. You need Nintendo Switch Online to play online games, but the service is as bad as it was when it was free. Games like Super Mario Maker 2 are rarely playable online. This is especially terrible, as multiplayer was one of the big new features advertised before its release. The addition of the Ethernet port to the Nintendo Switch Pro dock may indicate that Nintendo is taking online services more seriously, as it lags far behind its competitors in terms of multiplayer. ..

