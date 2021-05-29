Google employees admit that the company has made it nearly impossible to keep users’ locations private.





Documents that are part of a proceeding filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (EE .. UU.) Have made it nearly impossible for U.S. multinationals to maintain the privacy of their location data on their smartphones. That’s acknowledged by several Google employees. Business Insider reported this Friday, which was filed against the company last year.

According to the document, even if the user disables various settings and shares it, the tech giant will have difficulty collecting location data and finding privacy options, hiding these parameters from LG and other phone makers. It is clear that pressure has been applied to.

In addition, according to the documentation, the company collects location data from users in a variety of ways. This includes WiFi and third-party applications that are not affiliated with Google, and users need to share data in order to use these applications. In some cases, connect your phone to a WiFi network.

“Omission of facts”

Meanwhile, when a multinational company tested a version of the Android operating system that facilitated the search for privacy settings, users took advantage of it. This is what Google considers a “problem” and hides those parameters further.

The California-based company also sought to persuade various smartphone makers to hide their location “through aggressive misrepresentation and / or fact concealment, suppression, or omission.”

In a statement, former vice president Jack Menzel, who oversees Google Maps, said that the only way Google couldn’t figure out where a user was at home or work was if the user intentionally set another address. I admitted that.

Positive practices

The same document shows that multinational corporations also tried to confuse workers themselves with their data collection technology. This is the case with Jen Chai, Google’s senior product manager for location services. He didn’t know how the company’s complex privacy settings web interacted with each other.

Some workers seem to admit that users are dissatisfied with the company’s aggressive data collection practices, which can be harmful to your business.

“This is how Apple is robbing us of our food,” said an employee who didn’t reveal his identity. In this sense, rivals have emphasized that it is “much more likely” that users will be able to use location-based applications and services on their mobile phones without sharing data.

