Returns reveal amazing stats about the first boss





Returns have been taking place for about a month at this point, and to celebrate this opportunity, developer Housemarque recently decided to share some statistics accumulated during that time. Most of these stats are very high (which is usually the case if the studio chooses to share this way), but one such detail in the figure released by Housemarque stood out quite a bit.

According to the developers, the enemy in Returnal that players are having the most trouble with is Phrike. This happens to be the first boss of the game. This is amazing. Because when it comes to other games, it’s almost shocking. Making sure that the first boss is obviously the boss that poses so many problems to the player also means that many people may have bounced off the return at this point.

It’s been almost a month since Returnal’s great launch. To celebrate here, there are some stats that show how you are acclimatizing to Atropos! Thanks to all of us for playing at Housemarque ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ EanrlRGtSj

— Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 28, 2021

Still, these statistics reflect some of the overall game created by Housemarque. The studio is pretty straightforward from the beginning, and Returnal is considered a difficult video game. Needless to say, given the roguelike nature of the game, Phrike is a boss that appears more often throughout the experience compared to other games that may appear later. So while there are certainly some legitimate excuses behind why so many players have so many problems with bad guys, it’s still a bit shocking to see them laid out this way.

If you haven’t played Returnal yet, but want to, it’s currently only available on PlayStation 5. Conversely, if you would like to see our review, you can also read it here. I thought about the game.

What do you think about Returnal? Have you finished yet? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos