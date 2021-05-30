Try this extension over Google so you can save tab groups for later use





A Chrome Web Store extension named Tab Group Extension has the ability to save tab groups for later recall, defeating Google and bringing it to market. I know the company plans to collapse tab groups from views to reading lists, but as of this writing, this feature isn’t available yet. For those who want to get rid of the hassle, but want to keep their work for another more convenient time, this new extension provided by guokai.dev does the trick for now.

Automatically group tabs, save tabs / groups, and provide tab / group shortcuts.

This extension enhances Chrome’s tab group functionality and should be used in Chrome 89 and above.

Extension overview

The first thing I heard about this extension was probably a developer reader who later commented on one of the other articles as an option for those who enjoy being able to save groups well early. It’s time. Use what’s called a snapshot to store your data in combination with the Google Tab Group feature available in Chrome 89 and above.

If you use a custom matching rule to automatically create a group of tabs, this extension doesn’t yet have the ability to update changes to the group or dynamically auto-save the group, tab group saver, etc. It takes precedence over other extensions. Sure, however, the latter is more aesthetically pleasing than the former. Especially with its great features, I would love to see the tab group extensions updated to match the more googly appeal of tab group savers.

Tab group extensions allow you to activate or close tabs and groups, add new tabs to existing groups, move to other windows, change group names and colors, and more. Administrative tools are available. There are also keyboard shortcuts for performing these tasks, as well as shortcuts for expanding and collapsing groups without clicking them. To be honest, even if Google announces its own version of the Save tab group, it’s still a good idea to combine it with these extensions to add more features.

Frankly, I didn’t know that developers had already found a way to work with the tab group features that Chrome just introduced, but I’m happy they have. Extensions have a bad history, and we know that if the author doesn’t respect the privacy and data of the viewer, it’s usually a major paint point for Chrome users, but with Google’s new extension approval sticker. , Many of these issues may be beginning to be resolved.

Guokai.dev has, in fact, received an approval badge from Google indicating that it adheres to these new privacy practices and agrees not to collect or use data in ways that are inconsistent with its privacy policy. After the Great Suspender blunder, it really gives me some relief. Anyway, the developer said we would be grateful if you could check out his extension, and this coverage will never be paid or affected. I thought it was cool just to install it, so I wanted to share it with everyone! Let me know in the comments if you’re going to try it or wait until Google allows you to collapse the tab group in your reading list.

