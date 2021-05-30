So you want to democratize venture capital – TechCrunch





Whenever you see the phrase “democratization” in tech marketing material, which venture capitalists once said frankly to me, think of it as a red flag. Generally speaking, democracy is often accompanied by ironic warnings. It benefits disproportionately to white and male participants. Well, you know enough that I don’t usually start your Saturday with this boring introduction, but what’s the reality, a new tool endorsed by tech entrepreneurs Lolita and Jostaub? I think that’s why you can work on it. It’s really innovative.

Taubs has launched GP-LP, or a matching tool for general and limited partners, to give undervalued fund managers access to the capital needed to launch a fund. Matchmaking tools connect checkwriters (LP!) With those who are trying to raise money (GP!). The move follows the founder-investor matching tool, with more than 1,000 referrals and 27 checks totaling nearly $ 4 million in capital, they say.

Yes, matching LP to GP is a relatively simple technique and concept. And this is a relatively simple experiment. But it couldn’t have existed five years ago, and arguably ten years ago. Zoom investments have changed the way people meet and scrutinize. I think GP-LP tools are an important data point on how emerging fund managers bring options to the funding process.

Speaking of financing:

Tools are defined as women, LGBTQ + people, non-ivy graduates (or non-elite employer people), non-wealthy individuals, and other people who don’t fit the classic Silicon Valley pattern. There is a clear focus on helping only. A layer of differentiation from many other tools out there. Products like the AngelList Rolling Fund are great, but public and ongoing funding can be of great benefit to those who have a network to use in the first place.

I’ll say it this way: We’ve reached the point of a venture where there are plenty of tools out there to help founders and investors leverage their community for checking. However, what is lacking is tools that help access these uncommunity, unnetworked, and undervalued opportunities. LPs are still hesitant as emerging managers raise second and third funding, but this effort is a good step in the right direction. Then track it to see how well it works.

This was a big week for Black and other undervalued founders.

The rest of this newsletter will then focus on disaster technology, Airbnb, and S-1 filing for healthcare communications.

Disaster technology is at a turning point

Disaster technologies such as startups that use data to fight wildfires and analyze brain waves to analyze PTSD after a traumatic event are in the blink of an eye. I was surprised? COVID-19 and the ongoing climate crisis have led entrepreneurs to develop proactive solutions to combat literal disasters. Our own Danny Cryton spent 12,000 words painting the landscape, so we don’t have to.

What you need to know: The equity team has summarized 12,000 words about the disaster into a 20-minute episode focusing on key points and highlights. As Danny explains at the show: Cataclysms is a growing industry.

If there are more leaders than listeners

Airbnbs’ next trip

Airbnb, a world-renowned travel and short-term rental company, has been the focus of attention since travel was first closed in March last year. Almost a year ago, the company saw a decline in revenue and reduced the employment of 1,900 people, about 25% of its workforce. Today, as the digital nomadic lifestyle and long-term travel revive, there are also growth stories worth sharing.

What you need to know: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky talked with our own Jordan Crook about how his company prepares for a faster and more agile reality after a pandemic. We’ll see if Airbnbs’ stance works over time, but this pandemic hits the head of one of the co-founders of the business, and then revives, how the founders organize the dispute. , And you can get tactical tips on what to do next.

Brian Chesky: I hardly knew that a pandemic travel agency could be crazy than starting a company based on strangers living with it. I feel like 39 is now 49. It was arguably the crazy year ever.

Our business initially fell by 80% in eight weeks. I think it’s like driving a car. I can’t brake at 80mph and I don’t think anything really bad will happen. Now imagine braking at 80mph, rebuilding your car on the move, and then zooming in and accelerating to an IPO.

When the future of life merges with the future of work:

Around TC

If you haven’t heard of it, TC Session: Mobility 2021 will take place on June 9th. The virtual event of the day is packed with the best minds to tackle and invest in the future of transportation. Dockett is full of founders, investors and professionals in micromobility, self-driving cars, electrification and air taxis.

On the ever-growing list of speakers are motion president Karl Iagnema and Aurora co-founder and CEO Chris Armson. They team up to discuss open technical issues, talent wars, and the best business models and applications for self-driving cars. .. Other guests include Zoox co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson, community organizer, transportation consultant, lawyer Tamika L. Butler, Remix co-founder and CEO Tiffany Chu, and Revel co-founder and CEO Frank Reig. It is included. Joby Aviation founder and CEO Joe Ben Bevirt and investor and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman (a special-purpose acquisition company has just merged with Joby) will also talk about the future of flights and SPACs.

And to answer your next question, yes, you can still buy your ticket here.

Throughout the week

Seen on TechCrunch

Seen at extra crunch

Okay, bet,

N

