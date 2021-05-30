(Photo) 20th Cruizin’With The Oldies Car Show Brings Customs and Classics to Old Yellowstone





(Gregory Hurst)

Casper, Wyoming Oil Capitol Auto Club and Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, Venue.

Live classic rock songs were courtesy of Casper’s oldest living band Chaser, as Yellowstone garage owners John Huff and Bender handed out ice cream and wings to the crowd.

Jason Dower of Midwest Imports is in the car community because he likes personal connections with people. We all share the same passion.

The article continues below …

Dauer was impressed with the Italian-designed supercar De Tomaso Panthera.

De Tomaso Pantera (Gregory Hurst) at the 20th Cruizin’With the Oldies Memorial Day Weekend Car Show

Isn’t it gorgeous? Casper engineer Bob Lower That’s said something else. Lower said he was looking for the truth about the restoration of classic cars.

John Lanham, a member of the Oil Capitol Auto Club, said he was impressed as long as it was neat, clean and in good condition. Here are some really great devices.

One trend he noticed at the 20-year show: they are spending more money.

People who don’t build cars buy cars just to buy them. According to Lanham, there will be no handmade cars. But it’s still neat and cool.

Lanum drove a kit replica of the 1924T bucket built with a Chevy 305 motor, a 350 Turbo transmission, a Ford Explorer rear axle, and a handmade frame and suspension.

John Lanum drove a kit copy of the 1924T bucket at the 20th Annual Cruizin’With the Oldies Memorial Day Weekend Car Show (Gregory Hirst).

Its first classic he had that he had not rebuilt himself and restored a lot of Mustangs.

Mike and his wife, Vicky, couldn’t easily narrow down to one option because they had too many dream cars.

There is white [66] Mike said Ford Fairlane GT, which I don’t mind having. I’ve always liked those cars since I was a kid.

Many people want a car, but it’s not for sale, said Fairlanes owner Joe Chorniac.

66 Ford Fairlane GTat the 20th Annual Cruizin’With the Oldies Memorial Day Weekend Car Show (Gregory Hirst)

This is one of my favorites [the interior] It is original except for the speaker and roll bar.

Chorniak also brought the 61 Volkswagen Roadster, a family heirloom that is a bit rough to drive on the hills due to lack of horsepower. He also brought his recently refurbished 55 Ford F100 to become a daily summer driver.

(Gregory Hurst)

[The cars] Had to be driven, Chorniak said. I don’t want the car to sit in the garage just by looking at it.

Chorniak said he enjoyed the adventure and challenge of getting an old car back into operation.

Black Ford Fairlane at the 20th Annual Cruizin’with Oldies Memorial Day Weekend Car Show (Gregory Hurst)

With these old cars, the only thing about it is that you always want to drive them, but you have to work on them. But that’s what we love.

I’m not trying to impress anyone, “added Chorniak. “I like to hang out with other people and talk to them [about] What-this-and that? That wonderful, as it is today. You roll in, get out of the car, and go talk to people.

34 Ford Coupe (Gregory Hurst) at the 20th Annual Cruizin’With the Oldies Memorial Day Weekend Car Show

I’m looking for something unusual, different, Chorniac said. Chorniak himself was impressed with the black 34 Ford Coupe. You don’t see too many of them.

David Hall brought his 57 Chevrolet 150 and was ready for display after five years of ongoing work, including engine rebuilding, rear differential replacement and disc brake installation.

This is the only engine with three carburetors. That called tri-power.

David Hall Will Will His ’57 Chevy 150 at the 20th Annual Kurzin at the Oldies Memorial Day Weekend Car Show (Gregory Hurst)

He said this would improve mileage, as the hall would flow out of the central carburetor while traveling around the town and bring in the other two only when he wanted to open it.

Hall said he likes what looks good under the hood. It is not a collection of wires that are everywhere. You need to have the wires, but you have to do everything you can to hide the wires.

Like Em, looking at Em, Benby especially praised Roadrunner and Mustang, wishing I had some of Em. He comes every year with his brother George to admire the old iron.

Old iron and shorts, George added.

Related Articles from Oil City News:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos