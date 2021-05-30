Google, Apple and Amazon technicians show solidarity with Palestinians





High-tech workers from three major US high-tech companies have taken public direct action for the first time to show solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against apartheid. Workers at Google, Apple and Amazon publicly acknowledge illegal occupation and human rights violations by the Israeli government and open letters calling on management to support Palestinian workers and their right to speak freely about Palestine in the workplace. Was announced. Confirm the business contract with the Israeli government (in some cases). These actions were 11 days of bombing and arrest by IDF in Gaza and the West Bank, and in companies with little existence or history of organized labor (except for the very early Alphabet Workers Union). It happened after the street violence. For Palestinians by radical Israeli civilians.

On May 18, a Google employee of an organization called Jewish Diaspora in Tech gave management of Google’s parent company Alphabet all contracts with agencies to help Israel infringe Palestinian rights, including the defense of Israel. We have distributed a petition asking you to confirm your donation. The military listens to the demands of Palestinian workers, donates funds to Palestinian relief organizations, and recognizes the harm done to Palestinians by the violence of the Israeli army and gangs. On May 20, Apple Muslim Association workers (a group of Apple Muslim workers) circulated a similar letter internally, publicly admitting Apple’s management to illegal occupation of the Palestinian Autonomous Region by Israel. Requested to confirm the importance of the language. Around the profession (requires management not to use the terms conflict, conflict, or both sides). On May 25, Amazon workers issued a similar letter. Collectively, the petition has collected thousands of signatures.

This particular moment, partly due to the growing awareness of the global occupation and support of Palestinians, has led to an increase in activity from within the technology industry. For me this time, it was different from all Intifadas so far, a Palestinian Amazon software engineer (who wants to remain anonymous) told LeftVoice. If there wasn’t much social media coverage to help show the other side of the story. In the past, one side was always more dominant in the media, like controlling the story. Amazon’s Palestinian hardware engineer (who wants to remain anonymous) said he hopes the message will reach other tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter. These two companies specifically manage the content shared on their websites. When it comes to the Palestinian story.

Amazon software engineers growing up on the West Bank are feeling the pressure not to discuss the Palestinian struggle in the workplace, so it’s best to share the story more widely in these workplaces. Said it was a priority. One of the things we want to do at Amazon is to normalize talking about Palestinian causes and Palestinian human rights, and the suffering that Palestinians experience in their hometowns. Its polarization. It may not shut down, but you shouldn’t talk about it. Not to mention hosting Palestinian events on Amazon to talk about their culture and get people to wear Keffiyeh. And he believes that being able to talk about the Palestinian experience under occupation is the first step towards organizing to end it. He believes that if we want to achieve justice, we need to understand what is happening because the history behind the occupation cannot be ignored. He said peace should be established on justice. And once this is established for everyone and everyone understands the real problem, we can talk and do what guarantees a better future for everyone.

Ariel Koren, organizer of Jewish Diaspora in Tech, said her group was under enormous pressure within Google’s Jewish Employee Resource Group, an employee organization founded by management, in 2020. I told me that it was formed in the summer of. Anti-Zionist view. Koren posted a link from the Black Lives Movement on the group’s mailing list, which included a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle, and she was mostly blamed for it. Without the fact that the Zionist institutionalization had real economic and financial implications, she said this would not be too worrisome.

These economic implications include a $ 1.2 billion contract for cloud computing services that Google and Amazon secured with the Israeli government last month. The United States provides $ 3.8 billion in taxpayer money to the Israeli government each year. The Israeli government then turns around and sends billions of dollars back to American businesses. American companies provide the Israeli government with weapons, cloud computing services, and software that the Israeli army uses to improve security and surveillance technology. The Israeli army will test the technology to Palestinians, sell it back to the United States, and train ICE and US police on how to use it.

Workers at these tech companies are involved in their day-to-day work in the tech industry and the use of tools built by capitalist countries to suppress the working class and those who are being oppressed around the world. I’m talking more and more about the relationship. Gabriel Schviner, another organizer of the Jewish Diaspora’s technology department, said that the media speaking on behalf of Israel and Israel is one of the political tech cleansers trying to verify Israel as a progressive Western style. He said he saw how he used both technology and academia as a form. Capitalist democracy that opposes how Palestine and the Arab world are portrayed. We also found that there was a deep involvement between the technology sector and the military-industrial complex, making the technology sector highly weaponized. A Muslim Amazon worker (who wants to remain anonymous), who plays a financial role, said similar conversations continued at her workplace. The engineers had secondary conversations in various groups, such as asking each other questions. What if you are asked to do this? Or you’re like asking each other, do you tell your manager that I’m not going to tackle any situation, cause or government, whatever is related to Israel or X? Schubiner said it more frankly: I don’t want my labor involved in militarizing the world and causing death and destruction, they told me, that very basic principle. like.

Tech Jewish diaspora workers show solidarity and welcome both Jewish and non-Jewish colleagues to talk about occupation, while forcing Zionist issues that equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. I have put together a letter to refuse. It’s really helpful to see it finally openly talk about the consequences of the false confusion between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism in the workplace. Koren said. She emphasized the importance of high-tech Jewish workers using their voices to amplify the Palestinian struggle. Many Jews are now speaking out because they are fed up with voices that do not represent them and are spoken by a fairly radical minority. As Jews, we understand that this conversation has some privilege and that Palestinian colleagues often cannot afford it. As Amazon financial officials have stated, these solidarity actions are in the spotlight. Many of the efforts that began here were groups of Muslims or Arabs, and more specifically Palestinians. And since we often feel like we’re looking for something, we feel it’s very important to have a broad voice behind this. So I found out that the letter from a Google employee came from the Jewish diaspora group, which I found very wonderful.

Getting more support beyond the thousands of workers already involved in this organizing effort can be a daunting battle. Not only are the voices of Zionists within these companies already noisy, but workers in the US tech industry are notorious for practices that prevent them from organizing among them. Although widely thought of in Google, there was a fairly common refrain, especially within the Jewish ERG. Mr. Schubiner said people with problems with our letter felt “why are they trying to bring politics to our workplace?” Why are you trying to do this politically? Can I show up here and work? It’s easy to feel when you work for a tech company like Google, yeah, this is my job. This is where I work. I go here, tap the computer every day and tap im in my little zone. It’s easy to forget that Google is now one of the dominant centers of power in the world. A growing understanding of the strategic placement of engineers in both the global economy (centers of communications, social media, banking, education, medicine, etc.) and the power of police states around the world is a major factor in the growth of organizing efforts. It is a part. The entire technology sector. Mr. Schubiner thinks that our work is separate from politics, but it’s something we’ve never done before. Every job you do has a profound impact on the world, and I feel that more and more engineers are learning to evaluate their work through ethical and moral lenses.

Amazon treasurers agreed. If you feel that what the company is doing is wrong, don’t take part in it. And we need to maximize our capabilities and organize. She went on, I think a very powerful tool in history often said: I’m not going to do this until you make changes. Palestine also mentions a recent day-long general strike by Palestinians in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank, from which tech workers could gather inspiration for future actions. She went on, after all, we are the ones who really make money for the company. And we can decide not to do what we were supposed to do every day. And I think it’s the strongest pressure workers can have collectively.

