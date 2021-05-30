1957 Ford with “Flower Wagon” power





Landscape designer Sheridan Khan lives in Ventura County, California in 1957.

Ford

Ranch wagon that AJ Bame talked about.

My husband, Dan Khan, loves cars for the rest of his life. When he went on his first date, he picked me up on this truck and removed the door handle to smooth the body of the truck. So on my first date I didn’t even know how to get in the car. He works in the car industry from Monday to Friday, and on weekends “Why don’t you go to a car show? Do you drive?” He brought home some cars over the years. It was. Hooray. Some people thought it was cool, others didn’t. But I wasn’t keen on any of them.

In February, Dan brought home a 1957 Ford Ranch Wagon. He showed me the picture, but I didn’t know if he actually bought it. The moment I saw it, I fell in love. It happened that paint was my favorite color. Ford was cheerful and cheerful and immediately fascinated me. I decided to claim it to be my own. I think Dan was surprised, but he’s still surprised. I took it.

Photo: Who needs a minivan if I get this? Sheridan Khan introduces the 1957 Ford Ranch Wagon on the California coastline.

Sheridan Khan and her husband Duncan, the 1957 Ford Ranch Wagon and their children: Caitlin (7 years old), Kennedy (10 years old), Hunter (6 years old).

Sheridan Khan and her husband Duncan, the 1957 Ford Ranch Wagon and their children: Caitlin (7 years old), Kennedy (10 years old), Hunter (6 years old).

He bought a Ford from Georgians and was restored with the latest air conditioning, the latest power steering, the latest brakes, upgraded suspension and the latest V8 engine. Therefore, driving is very easy and safe. Dan fastened his seat belts to the back seats for the children. Behind it was a vintage picnic basket that came with the car. I put some flowers in it and started calling Ford a flower wagon.

My daily driver is a minivan. It’s easy and convenient for kids, but nothing special. It is practical and applies to many new cars we see today. When I took out the flower wagon, everyone was smiling and waving. Nostalgia and cheerfulness. Take the children to the beach in it. They aren’t used to being less visible in the car, but people can. So children will be brightened from all the positive energies.

There is a completely different part to this story. I’ve always been interested in landscape design and spent all my leisure time gardening during the new coronavirus infection. Thanks to the flower wagon, I was finally able to start a business. It’s called “Flower Wagon Design” and is currently on track.

The overall aesthetic of the wagon, including color, shape, movement and inspiration, is appealing in a nutshell. It’s a fun time every time I take it out.

