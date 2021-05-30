Elly Awesome reviews Apple’s impressive new device





Recently, Apple has taken the iPad Pro to the next level, bringing tablet specs to the same level as many Macs.

Some wonder if this could replace the iPad with the next computer or laptop.

size

The iPad Pro comes in two sizes, a 5.9mm thick 11-inch display and a 6.4mm 12.9-inch display, both thinner than the iPhone 12.

The 11-inch model weighs 466g and the 12.9-inch model weighs 682g. It’s surprisingly light in size (although it feels heavy with an Apple Magic Keyboard or thick case).

You can also choose from two color options, silver and space gray.

display

The improved Liquid Retina XDR display is one of the major upgrades to the iPad Pro. Note: The 11-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina display, while the 12.9-inch has a better Liquid Retina XDR display.

The display can reach full screen brightness of 1000 nits and peak brightness of 1600 nits. This means that you can always see the screen clearly and easily, even in bright lighting. This is made possible by the fact that the iPad Pro used to have only 72 LEDs, but now the display has 10,000 (or more) mini LEDs.

HDR content, such as iPad Pro movies, now looks even more realistic, and the color reproduction and quality are honestly impressive. This is a very nice visual experience, including when playing console quality games.

Features

The most exciting innovation is to include the Apple M1 chip found on most Apple Macs (including the colorful new iMac).

With a fast 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU and 16-core Apple Neural Engine, the iPad’s performance has improved significantly, comparable to the processing power of a Mac. It’s amazing that all this is possible within the iPad form factor.

This is such a win for consumers who use apps such as Photoshop. The new processing power means that the device can handle complex effects processes, and everything is very clean. You can also manipulate, view, and share 3D models with apps such as Jigspace, and seamlessly edit 4K videos with LumaFusion.

Thunderbolt 3 is now supported on the (one) USB-C port, enabling ultra-fast wired connections and handy accessories. This is a feature that allows you to output your iPad screen to an external display (up to 6K resolution), connect USB-C to an SD card reader or external hard drive, or connect a music keyboard.

Playing console-quality games is better than ever, and PlayStation and Xbox controllers (using tactile sensation) are also supported. In other words, not only do you carry the beast of the work machine, but you actually carry the game console as well.

5G has also been added to the cellular model for those interested in working on the go or streaming.

camera

On the front is a brand new “TrueDepth” 12MP ultra-wide camera (2.4 aperture) with a 122 degree field of view, enabling a great new feature called the “center stage”.

This feature works to keep frames for video calls in apps like FaceTime and Zoom. For example, as you move through the room, the camera will chase you. Also, when someone else enters the room, the camera can often “zoom out” or adjust the frame to include them in the shot. This is a pretty impressive motion tracking and a fun feature for family phone calls and in some cases video lectures and meetings.

The professional camera on the back includes a 12MP wide camera that can shoot 4K video up to 60fps or slow motion video up to 240fps, and a 10MP ultra wide camera that provides a great field of view that can also capture 4K video.

Don’t forget the built-in LiDAR scanner that changes the game. This allows for incredible motion tracking and depth detection to help create AR effects (you can move on, but you’ll have to dig into it yourself).

Battery life

I’ve been using the iPad Pro a lot during my work week.

I think I’m using it like a laptop, but it’s probably more creative, using the Apple Pencil for graphic design or just sketching and relaxing.

The iPad offers “battery life all day” and I was perfect with medium to heavy usage for about 8-10 hours on average.

price

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $ 1199 with 128GB of storage, and the 12.9-inch model starts at $ 1649 with the same storage.

If you’re a hardcore iPad user, both iPads have up to 2 TB of storage. That’s great, but the price goes up to over $ 2000.

result

Overall, I don’t think the iPad is meant to replace your laptop. By definition, it’s a tablet, so it’s always a different kind of experience, but that’s what really makes it so good.

There are iPad models that suit everyone’s needs, but in my opinion, the iPad Pro is for people who do different things that take things to the next level. People who really rely on Apple’s App Store app to run their business, creatives who draw and do graphic design, artists and architects who do 3D modeling, make music on the go and play games in downtime Musician who is

Powerful apps and games of all kinds if you want Apple’s best tablet experience with the ability to draw and take handwritten notes (using Apple Pencil) and the bonus option to enter (using Magic Keyboard). Is a steroid tablet that can conquer almost everything from the iPad Pro.

Elly Awesome is an Australian technology and lifestyle blogger. @ellyawwesome | YouTube

