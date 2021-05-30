New Street downgrades Apple from neutral to cell, blaming lack of innovation and upgrades





New Street Research, a UK-based telecommunications and technology sector research firm, reported that major iPhone sales could decline, before technology giant Apple’s share price fell, according to a CNBC report. Warned investors to withdraw.

Pierre Ferragu, an analyst at New Street Research, downgraded Apple Inc from neutral and sold it to investors in a letter. Researchers are urging investors to withdraw before the stock falls, despite Apple’s second-quarter iPhone sales surpassing the expected $ 41.7 billion and reaching nearly $ 48 billion. With these numbers, Apple exceeded analysts’ estimates with a healthy margin.

IPhone 12 sales increased as they were betting on expanding 5G networks around the world. Global expansion has not lived up to expectations and could slow significantly until the second half of the calendar year, according to New Street Research.

Read also: Apple’s WWDC 2021 date revealed.New iPhone and clock software will be released

The next lineup of iPhones will lack innovation. As a result, new customers and upgrades will not match. Researchers predict that iPhone shipments will range from 180 to 200 million, almost 20 percent below the 2022 forecast revenue.

Another US research firm, Wolfe Research, has given a sell recommendation on Apple stock, which currently has 18 buy valuations and 5 pending valuations. Apple is one of Wall Street’s most beloved stocks. New Street Research has cut Apple’s target by 28% to $ 90 per share.

Coincidentally, New Street Research downgraded Apple’s reputation for sale a few years ago.

Read also: Rumors swirl around the iPhone 13 spec: This is what to expect

Meanwhile, Apple CFO Luca Maestri told investors in April that earnings could decline more rapidly than usual due to supply constraints, global semiconductor shortages, and, in part, a global pandemic. I warned that there was sex.

Apple shares fell 0.4% in early Friday trading, changing hands at $ 124.77 each. This recommendation could increase the year-to-date decline in equities to around 6%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos