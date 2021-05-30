Australian home cook reveals the best way to restore a frying pan to its original brilliance





Published: May 29, 2021, Eastern Daylight Saving Time 20:18 | Updated: May 29, 2021, Eastern Daylight Saving Time 20:38

Home cooks are amazed at the excellent tricks to restore dirty pots and pans to their original brilliance with five common household items, including salt and vinegar.

Sarah in Perth saw the hacking epidemic on TikTok and decided to give it a try for herself. I was shocked by the result and highly recommended it to others online.

To change the bottom of a worn frying pan, you need salt, baking soda, dishwashing liquid, paper towels, and white vinegar.

This clever hack has been seen by millions of people on TikTok and was shocked by the fact that natural cleaners can remove black marks on frying pans without rubbing for hours. it was.

An Australian woman tried a viral TikTok cleaning hack to spin a dirty frying pan. The hack requires salt, baking soda, dishwashing liquid, paper towels, and white vinegar.

“I’m addicted to TikTok’s cleaning hack. I’m sure I tried this today. I’ll clean all the pots,” Sarah posted the previous and next images to the popular cleaning Facebook group.

To clean the pot, place it upside down on the top plate and sprinkle with salt and baking soda evenly.

Then add a small amount of dishwashing detergent, rub the pan and mix the products.

Then cover the bottom of the pot with a few paper towels and pour enough white vinegar to moisten the paper towels.

Leave the moistened paper towel on for 5 minutes to allow the natural product to react, then remove and rinse.

“Some pots had accumulated dirt for four years and I needed to add a little grease to my elbows, so I took off the paper towels and rubbed them further. Happy days,” Sarah said. ..

“Yes, there are many products that can do the same thing to clean the aisles. You’re just using basic household items.

Vinegar and baking soda are often used together to kill bacteria and deodorize objects. The abrasiveness of salt and friction also helps remove stubborn burn marks.

The Facebook post attracted the attention of over 1,000 people online and was impressed with the insight.

“Oh, this is amazing!” One woman wrote, another said. Great!

“I saw this and wondered if it really worked! Well done,” said one-third.

How to replace an old pot or frying pan

Things necessary:

Baking soda tableware detergent paper towel white vinegar

Method:

Sprinkle salt and baking soda evenly on the bottom of the pan.

Drip the dishwashing liquid from above and rub it. The time required to do this depends on the density of the marks.

Place a few paper towels on it and pour an appropriate amount of white vinegar.

Leave for a few minutes to wait for the products to react together

Remove the paper towel and wash the pot

