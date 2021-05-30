Innovative approach to maternal and newborn health





An innovative approach to the health of mothers and newborns is essential to better coverage of quality services.

We live in a modern technologically advanced era, with about 300,000 women dying between pregnancy and childbirth worldwide in 2017 and 2.4 million in the first 28 days of 2019. It’s a pity that the newborn died.

Even more troublesome is the fact that proper medical care has prevented most maternal deaths. Poverty and inequality are often the root cause of the tragic consequences of women, as these mortality rates are high in developing countries.

Innovative approaches to maternal and neonatal health improve the quality of medical services, ensure better health outcomes for both women and their babies, and finally – essential maternal and neonatal health (MNH) services It is invaluable because it has the potential to ensure fair access to.

Let’s take a closer look at new interventions and approaches to MNH service delivery.

Medical products and health technology

New medical technologies are primarily focused on providing low-cost, low-tech iterations of existing devices. Low-tech capabilities refer to the simpler construction and manufacturing principles of these devices.

These innovative products include disposable obstetric kits, low-cost, low-tech portable obstetric ultrasound equipment, automatic blood pressure equipment tuned for low-resource environments, and non-pneumatic anti-pneumatic to stabilize and revive pregnant women. Includes shock clothing. Hypovolemia shock.

In addition to this, low-cost, low-tech birth stimulators are used, which have proven to be very useful in training various executives to provide safe delivery techniques.

Not to mention the cord blood bank, which is the process of collecting stem cells from the umbilical cord and placenta when discussing new technologies that ensure better health for women and their newborns.

These powerful stem cells have the ability to save lives. Derived from cord blood can be used to treat nearly 100 conditions, including leukemia and anemia. And the possibility of their complete treatment is still unknown.

When it comes to newborn health, low-cost, low-tech infant warmers, neonatal resuscitators, and phototherapy devices for the treatment of hyperbilirubinemia are gaining more attention.

Innovative healthcare professional approach

One of the main problems of the human workforce is the lack of skilled medical professionals. Therefore, these approaches are primarily focused on strengthening the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of medical staff.

For example, these approaches include new training programs, such as training for specialized midwives in newborn care, as skilled care during childbirth can improve the survival and health of newborns. Several innovative midwifery programs have had surprising results, including reducing preterm birth by up to 24%.

Simulations are also used to provide additional training to neonatal resuscitation doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Innovative educational strategies utilize electronic education, also known as e-learning programs, and telephone textbooks for continuing education in environments where face-to-face training is difficult or impossible.

Community ownership and participation

Increasingly more evidence shows that community ownership and participation have a positive impact on maternal and neonatal mortality. Community-based interventions are essential in providing effective MNH care services, as they focus on strengthening community-based health mechanisms.

Community leader involvement, community health education, community-based MNH care packages, and other forms of community participation can increase population coverage and responsiveness to the needs of new mothers and their babies.

Reliable online resources are also very helpful.

Comprehensive and independent information on health status, medicines, medical devices and the latest health news from prestigious websites such as Meds News gives women access to clear and concisely written science-based medical articles I will.

This type of medical content keeps women up-to-date with the latest medical services and treatment options so they are well informed when discussing prenatal care, pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal care issues with their healthcare providers. can do.

New model of financing

The financial burden of maternal and child health care in low- and middle-income countries is primarily on households. This means that families cannot afford to pay late or even have access to the care they need, which can sometimes have fatal consequences.

In that regard, an innovative medical lending model that eliminates or reduces user fees for MNH services has proven to have a positive effect. They increase access and use of these services and improve care among vulnerable people such as the poor.

Innovative approaches to maternal and newborn health are essential to broader coverage of quality services and to improve the better health of women and their newborns.

Vulnerable groups are at increased risk of death and health complications, so it is crucial to reach out to the poor and remote and educate them on important issues such as understanding the female reproductive cycle. Has been proven.

Finally, successful innovative approaches also require proper evaluation, sustainability, and integration into the healthcare system. This guarantees universal access to essential medical services during pregnancy, childbirth, and during the first month of life for the baby.

