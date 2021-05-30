Court documents claim that Google has filled the location settings so that people do not invalidate them.





Google can be found on the hotsheet of its location policy.

Angela Lang / CNET

According to a court document opened earlier this week, Google made it difficult to find location settings in Android mobile software and prevented people from turning them off. This is a move aimed at maintaining a data collection effort to strengthen the tech giant’s lucrative advertising business.

The decision claims that Google’s investigation revealed that the setting was disabled due to a “significant increase” in the device when it was offered an option to easily access the device. I am. The search giant saw the shift as a “problem” and pressured other Android phone makers to fill in the settings.

These documents are part of a consumer fraud case against Google last year by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Arizona Miller previously reported on unsealed documents.

“In short, Google’s own research has shown that positioning is likely to be disabled when users are presented with clear options to do so, so Google’s efforts have made positioning stand out. It was intended to be eliminated, “said an unedited passage in the proceedings. “Google hides or stands out from these carriers and manufacturers through aggressive misrepresentation, concealment, suppression, and omission of the facts available to Google regarding the user experience to alleviate privacy concerns. I tried to persuade him to lose it. “

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

One of the makers that Google “successfully put pressure on” was LG, which, according to the proceedings, moved the location switch to the second page of the settings. LG did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The proceedings were filed in response to the Associated Press’s 2018 investigation. The study scrutinized Google’s location data practices on mobile phones running the company’s mobile operating system, Android. The press reported that Google was still tracking people’s whereabouts, even if they turned off a setting called location history.

If that setting is paused, the company keeps track of where the user went, but the app doesn’t keep track of where the user was on the Google Maps timeline. However, users can pause location tracking by turning off other settings called web and app activity.

Google generates most of its revenue through its large-scale advertising activities, which are backed by the personal information that Google collects when people use its products. However, Brnovich wrote on Twitter when the proceedings were first filed, saying that users were “falsely reassured” because Google made them believe that they had disabled the location data collection setting.

