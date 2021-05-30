Downtown Denver Partnership Brings Eco Devo Specialists from Houston | News





The Downtown Denver Partnership has hired Bob Pertiera, the new Senior Vice President of Economic Development, from Houston.

Peltiera held similar positions at the Houston Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. More recently, he and his wife, Ericka, ran a startup consulting firm, Pertierra and Company. They exchanged stock positions and consulting services for about 10 startups, including Aurora’s COVID-19 vaccine research startup. Peltiera is a former Army captain and paratrooper.

The Denver Gazette asked Peltiera why he chose Denver, the economic momentum of the city, his ideas for supporting a thriving startup community, and what he is most looking forward to.

Q-What made you come to Denver?

Driving here from A-Texas to U Hall, you can imagine pioneers riding a wagon for thousands of miles to a place like Denver. It must have taken months for horses and cows, death and illness, but the pioneer spirit was alive and well. I have the same pioneering spirit and have come to Denver like those pioneers for a better quality of life and a brighter future. I and many others voted on our feet when starting a business here or moving a business to Denver. A great place to live and work.

Q-How was your attraction to Denver’s economic development opportunities?

A-Interesting is when Amazon did a search for its headquarters. It changed a lot. The choice of sight was very public and they were using the media. Usually it’s less common. Well, the ripples in the process were widespread. The ripple for me was the competition over the headquarters. Houston’s innovation and ecosystem wasn’t comparable to what the fourth largest city in the United States should be. Denver has made a short list. Houston didn’t. This is due to the innovation here. Startups, digital technology, Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon are here. Some of Denver’s are spades. Just looking at Denver is doing a lot right. Really punch beyond that weight. It ranks in the top 25 of the world’s startup ecosystem (startup genome ranking 2020, Denver / Boulder is 24th) and is not in the top 20 of the population. There is its amazing public transport oriented development. It’s amazing if you’re looking to hire tech talent. That young workforce is what tech companies are looking for. When the opportunity comes, we are in a really good position for the future. I want to participate in writing that future.

Q-I have experience in a clean technology company. What do you think of the industry in Denver?

A-Ive has 15 years of economic development experience, supporting the growth of businesses and industries, as well as the ecosystem that supports the attraction and growth of businesses. How can you make Denver more attractive, reduce barriers, and market positive things here? We want to grow a company that has the potential to grow in the future. That is the idea of ​​clean technology. Denver is real in terms of how it appears in that space, and it’s powerful. Given the passage of sustainability here and in its culture, nature and history, it is fascinating. Sustainable brands want to be Denver and Colorado. Clean technology is at the forefront of the energy, oil industry, and greenhouse gas emissions jobs. This is a real opportunity for growth here in Denver.

Q-Please tell us about your job as a startup consulting company.

A-We were strategic advisors to Houston startups. My wife was also in the startup space, doing consulting work and helping with financing. She worked with various founders. So I was helping her with these 6 or 7 companies as my husband did. Did they keep asking us what we could do more? So we helped with operations and development, robotics, everything. You know the equity side. I want to hit a home run by entering early and trying to help the startup grow. It’s a great opportunity and a great opportunity for the family to make a big profit. So we jumped into Houston and formed a partnership. I’m real service oriented, so growing companies and economies seem to fit it. I love making things.

Q-Do you have any ideas for Startup Week?

A-Well, I just started (Pertierra starts on June 1st), but I’ve looked at some past event panels and found that they’re trying to grow the company organically, from startups to scales. I had a great opportunity to show. It’s about causing random conflicts between college students, researchers, businessmen, former founders, foreign executives, problem solvers, and problem owners. If all of the above are present, the transaction flow will begin to occur in Denver. Its very amazing startup ecosystem is to produce density and more density, and you need to know the heart of the people. People know they are coming to Colorado. Colorado is doing something all around it.

Q-What are you most looking forward to?

A-16th Street Mall refurbishment is a project that is a really important part of the future. It’s exciting to me. When an outsider was looking into it, when he came to look for an apartment, there was a softball tournament in the town, a convention center was opened, and the number of visitors was increasing rapidly. The nuggets are in the playoffs, and in the avalanche. The MLB All-Star Game will be available in July. When people return to downtown, there is a lot of positive energy and momentum.

