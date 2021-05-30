Dalton’s parents were furious at the masturbation video for first grade





Last fall, parents of a $ 55,000 luxury Dalton school a year noticed that first graders were taking sex education lessons, including masturbation.

They complained to school managers, but taught by the infamous “health and wellness” educator Justin Annfonte, who led a controversial “porn literacy” workshop at another elite prep school last month. He was said to have simply “misunderstood” what he was doing.

However, after the post’s exposition in a porn class last week, Dalton’s parents “bombed” the school with more dissatisfaction with the font curriculum, sources told the post.

The post shows that little kids are talking about “touching themselves” for joy, watching a video of the cartoon Fonte used in one of her sex education classes at the age of six. ..

“Hey, why does my penis sometimes get bigger and point in the air?” Asking a little boy in the cartoon leads to an explanation of what an “erection” is.

The boy nods and says, “I sometimes touch my penis because it feels good.”

Then the little girl character chimes.

Fonte reassured her parents not to use the word “masturbation” in class and that her lessons teach children not to touch themselves in public.

They are also taught lessons on “agreement”. One mother acknowledged that teaching the concept of consent could help protect her child from abuse, while another mother touched her child without first asking for permission from her parents or grandparents. He said it was extreme to tell children what they shouldn’t do.

“Literally, parents are supposed to tell their children, can I hug you?” Said one parent.

One mother said to her, “Are you paying $ 50,000 for these holes to tell my child not to hug her when my grandfather sees her?” said.

First grade font lessons also include subjects such as gender, gender identity, and gender expression assigned at birth.

“Children have more than five classes on gender identity. This is pure indoctrination,” Dalton’s mother said. “This person should never teach a child. Ironically, she teaches her child about consent, but she has never obtained consent from her parents about being sexually explicit and has no transgender disagreement. Appropriate materials are getting older in the first grade. “

“We are furious,” Dalton’s mother, a third, told Post. “We were horrified to find out that this was unknowingly shown to first grade 6 and 7 year old children without our consent, but you were canceled and your child It’s very difficult to fight back because it suffers. “

Dalton’s second mother said, “I’m not against all sex education, but it’s not cool to keep my parents in the dark.”

My parents were afraid of retaliation, so I spoke on anonymous terms.

The second mother counterattacked Dalton’s manager, who said she was playing a mind game with her parents and wasn’t crazy about what was really happening in the classroom. The school said that only a “small group” of parents complained about the font class last fall and they “misunderstood” the content. But at the same time, the school quietly removed the video of children touching themselves from the curriculum.

“We’re not confused. In fact, for the first time we’re very clear about what progressive education really means in Dalton,” the mother said. “The fact that the school then made parents think we were confused is terrible.”

Fontes, who work at school, are reportedly funded by a $ 450,000 grant to Dalton in 2012 by hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Foundation. Ackmans’ ex-wife Karen is on the board of directors of Dalton.

Republican Senator Investigating Close Coordination Between Biden Administrations, Teachers Union on School Reopening

“What we see across the country is that many schools lose their educational purpose and hide their curriculum and materials from their parents,” said FAIR, a foundation for intolerance and racism. The spokesman told the post.

Last week, Post reported on the Fontes workshop “Porn Literacy: A Common Focus on Mainstream Pornography” at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School. Often obvious slide presentations and lectures to 120 co-edited juniors included how pornography deals with “three major male vulnerabilities.” Statistics on the “orgasm gap” showing that heterosexual women have far fewer orgasms with their partners than gay men and women. A photo of a partially nude woman, partly bondage, to analyze “what is pornography, what is art”.

IAN PRIOR: We need to end an important racial theory in Virginia schools. I am the parent who is deploying this.

Fontes’ presentation included a list of the most searched pornographic terms in 2019, such as “creampie,” “anus,” “gangbang,” and “stepmother.”

Shortly after the post unveiled the Columbia Prep Story last week, its principal, Dr. William M. Donoue, told school parents that “the content and tone of the presentation does not represent our philosophy of educating us.” I sent a settlement email. Promote student self-development and overall health, and guide students in a way of personal respect. Unfortunately, it was a pity that we did not give advance notice of the specific content of the speaker. From now on, we will certainly learn the following: This experience. “

Fonte is not responding to repeated requests for comments from posts.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A Dalton spokesman said, “As part of Dalton’s comprehensive health curriculum for students, gender and physical lessons include age-appropriate videos based on two evidences approved for students over the age of four. These videos are in line with nationally recognized methodologies and standards. Consistently review the health curriculum to ensure that the content is developmentally appropriate and, if necessary. Adapt the curriculum. Continue to listen carefully to parental feedback, respond carefully to community concerns and develop the best lessons. Attract students, respect community values ​​and best practices Corresponds to. “

Click here for more information on the New York Post.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos