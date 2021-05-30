“If you choose engineering, choose employment security.”





Jobs are there, but too few young people choose to work in technology. Brainport Industries, Eindhoven’s high-tech ecosystem, works with educational institutions and the local business community to find solutions.

John Blankendaal, Director of Brainport Industries, said: About 70% of people working in the manufacturing industry have an intermediate vocational education. Therefore, we focus on craftsmanship and well-trained craftsmen and women. “

Attract, commit, and retain technicians

Breacht Industries is working with Summa College and local businesses to develop hands-on training courses. Blankendar: “One of our programs has the theme of’people’. It’s about attracting, committing, and retaining well-trained staff. “

According to Blankendar, everything that can be thought of must be made. The craftsmen and women needed for this need to be well trained. They were naturally going in the other direction, but that also meant the end of their company’s school, “says Blankendar.

Breach Import Industries College

Due to the growing need for skilled workers, Brainport Industries founded Brainport Industries College (BIC). He explains: “This is how we give substance to collaboration between industry and education. Above all, we want to show that you are guaranteed a job if you choose technology.”

According to Blankendar, technical professions are still too often invisible. “With vocational training, people immediately think about work in the beautician, manufacturing and automobile industries. Of course, these sectors are also very important, but the engineers working in the machine factory should be more prominent.” Emphasizes that the image of a messy and dirty factory is outdated. Modern factories are very clean and tidy. “

Collaborative training

Brainport Industries has worked with Summa College to invest heavily in building a solid curriculum and beautiful workshops at BIC. “All facilities are there to provide the best education for young people who choose to pursue technology. They are certain to find a job in the manufacturing industry,” says Blankendaal.

Saartje Janssen, Director of Technology, Process Technology, Construction, Electricity and Installation Technology at Summa College, said: Many companies have cooperated with this. A whole new training program in the field of smart industry has also been developed. “

Janssen sees this as a positive sign that so many companies are working together. In addition, this way you keep your training courses up to date and ensure that your content is in line with your area of ​​expertise. “

Janssen believes it is important for the entire region to work together to find a solution to the shortage of well-trained professionals. Blankendar agrees. “Everyone needs to understand that a long-term investment in talent is needed. This begins with seeing this talent as an apprentice rather than as a workforce. With the recruitment of young people who choose technology. Constructive and sustainable policies in leadership are very important, even when the economy is a little slow. “

The flow is changing

Blankendar and Janssen say the tide is changing. “Yes, other companies are becoming more aware of this issue,” says Janssen. “They are increasingly finding that it’s no longer just a matter of having enough people. Suppliers and other business partners also need enough people. If not, manufacturers I still have problems. I’m curious about how this will develop in the future. I think we have the opportunity to make better use of our workforce. “

Blankendar adds: Fragmentation actually occurs when a company sets up its own school. It is much better to sit with the education department. As BIC does at Summa. “

Industry 4.0

An example of an educational path that appears here is the Technician Smart Industry Program mentioned above. “We also call the smart industry the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0. Skills in this area are becoming more and more important in business. Therefore, training is now done in factories. It’s ready for digitization and robotization, “says Blankendar.

Netherlands Technology Week (DTW) Talk 3D Printing

One such skill is 3D metal printing. This is a laminated molding process in which metal powder is laser melted into a solid product. A DTW talk during Technology Week in the Netherlands will talk about exactly what this involves and what you can do with it. “There are many different manufacturing methods. 3D metal printing is one of them. There are several printers at BIC, such as plastic printers, metal printers, ceramic printers, etc. Yes, “says Blankendaal.

More digital skills

The DTW Talk will also cover some examples of what is happening in the region in terms of laminated modeling, of which 3D printing is part of it. “There are two companies that explain what we’re doing with this,” says Blankendaal. “There are many needs for those who can process metal pieces well. As digitalization continues, people operating such machines need more and more digital skills. , Fits seamlessly with the curriculum of smart industry courses. “

Thanks to the experts

Therefore, other training programs in the field of metalworking are also taking a new look. Janssen explains: “Not only do we need to be able to program the machine correctly, but we also need to be able to create something ourselves. That element of craftsmanship remains very important. Choose between sheet metal, welding, construction and machining. But there’s something for everyone, “she continues. “Fortunately, this kind of craftsmanship is also gaining in popularity. We want all sorts of things, but we know we have to make them too. This gratitude Is represented, for example, through the Nordhoff Awards, which highlights the professional talents of the Breimport region. “

Omnidirectional

Therefore, according to Blankendar and Janssen, the promotion of technical education remains important. “We want to show how fun and rewarding it is. At Engineering, we are constantly working on innovation, new possibilities and social challenges in the areas of climate and health.

The solution to a particular social problem must actually come from engineering. That’s why working in this area is so much fun for both men and women. You can go in any direction, “says Blankendaal. “DTW plays an important role in this. And at BIC, we actually have a weekly DTW. You can come here for 52 weeks a year to chat with people who are tech-surprised and roaming. . “

