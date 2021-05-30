Resident Evil Village Mod Makes Lady Dimitresque Tall





Nexus Mods has a Resident Evil Village mod, and Lady Dimitrescu, the Countess of Vampires, is known to be incredibly tall and even taller.

The legendary tall Lady Dimitresque is now available in taller mods at Resident Evil Village. Given the popular internet meme of fans who enthusiastically admire the Countess of Vampires in 9 ‘6’, it was only a matter of time before someone took things even higher.

When Capcom unveiled Lady Dimitresque for the first time in the RE Village marketing cycle, fans were immediately drawn to a very tall person. As a result, the character became the unofficial mascot of RE Village, causing a lot of marketing hype in the internet world. Even actress Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitresk, was surprised to see how many players were drawn to her character before and after the release of the game. Indeed, Lady D was just one of the four lords that made up the villain’s main cast, so it was never clear that fans would choose to focus specifically on her.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Resident Evil Village: How old is Chris Redfield?

As reported by PCGamesN, user xRaq uploaded the Resident Evil Village mod to the website Nexus Mods, making Lady Dimitrescu even taller. The mod (simply titled Taller Alcina Dimitrescu) doesn’t specify exactly how tall she will be, but it looks at least a few feet tall in the attached screenshot. This will be well over 10 feet taller than her. For reference, his iconic armor Master Chief is about 7 feet 2 inches tall. As an in-game reference, Lady Dimitresk’s hat almost polishes the ceiling of the castle corridor where the mod is installed. In the foyer of the main castle: Her head can hit a golden chandelier.

The developers point out that Taller Alcina Dimitrescu is unaffected by other mods that change her appearance. This is a feature that leaves room for some hilarious combinations. However, xRaq said in a comment that Lady D would only change the height of the character model, so it would clip doors and other objects even with this mod installed. Unfortunately for that fact, this mod seems to be simple, straightforward, and clever. Fans can easily enjoy being chased by the castle with the highest repetition of iconic characters to date.

You couldn’t have imagined that such a meme would be part of the zeitgeist surrounding Resident Evil Village, but it is. RE Village has already achieved significant and commercial success, and interest in Lady Dimitresque has certainly played the latter role. Fans anticipate the potential for post-game content deployment in RE Village, so it’s up to the mods community to stay interested and engage in the newest, most exciting and exciting ways players can.

Next: Why Resident Evil Village Actions Are Better Than RE6

Resident Evil Village is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Stadia.

Source: xRaq / Nexus Mods, PCGamesN

Dragon Quest HD-2D remake should have started with DQ4

About the author Caleb Greer (27 articles published)

Caleb Greer is Screen Rant’s freelance game news writer and co-host of the X-Block podcast, a weekly podcast on Xbox. Before writing for Screen Rant, Caleb wrote game news for TrueAchievements.com while completing his bachelor’s degree in history. Most recently, Caleb earned a master’s degree in history while working at AmeriCorps to solve community problems. Caleb is a lifelong achievement hunter on the Xbox, but his gaming knowledge and experience goes far beyond the Microsoft ecosystem. If he hasn’t written the news, he’s probably playing Halo or watching Dragon Ball Z. You can find him on Twitter @ XBlockCaleb.

Other works of Calebglia

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos