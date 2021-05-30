Judge supports Steam controller patent infringement decision





The protracted court battle over the abolished Steam controller seems to have come to an end as a Washington judge dismissed the petition for retrial.

Valve’s multi-year legal battle with peripheral manufacturer SCUF Gaming may finally come to an end. The patent infringement proceeding was filed in February. It made the game giant fight a small company, as SCUF lawyers described it as a battle between David and Goliath.

The jury eventually ruled in favor of SCUF, inflicting $ 4 million in damages on the company. As reported by Esports Observer, Valve tried to overturn the ruling earlier this week but failed.

The proceedings began in 2017 when they noticed similarities between the Steam controller, which has been abolished since SCUF was abolished, and the patents held by its subsidiary Ironburg Inventions. The patent in question was for a controller with a lower button that allowed the player to use fingers other than the thumb and pointer. Valve claimed that the patent only covers elongated protruding buttons, such as the design licensed by Microsoft for the Xbox Elite controller. By comparison, the buttons on the bottom of the Steam controller blend into the device itself at the same height. Valve’s lawyer also claimed that hearing the trial at Zoom opened the door for SCUF to enter misleading images and figures into the evidence.

The jury awarded SCUF Gaming $ 4 million after the February trial. The developers of Dota 2 have moved to overturn the verdict because SCUF Gaming failed to provide sufficient evidence during the trial. Judge Thomas S. Gilly of the US District Court dismissed the allegations on Wednesday, saying that Valves’ own lawyer said the proceedings were straightforward. Defendant’s dissatisfaction does not justify the decision as a matter of law or new trial, Zilly said in the decision.

But it’s not all bad news for Valve. Judge Zilly also ruled against SCUF and Ironburgs’ claims for damages. The two companies alleged that Valve intentionally infringed the patent while designing the Steam controller. If proven, it gives SCUF the right to triple the damages given in court. However, the controller’s lead designer testified that he was unaware of SCUF’s patents until the design phase was complete. At that point, Valve had already invested heavily in the development of the Steam controller.

It is unclear whether either company will appeal the decision. However, a legal expert interviewed by Esports Observer found it unlikely. According to lawyer Darius Gambino, Valve has little reason to continue fighting for ownership of obsolete designs. He also questioned SCUF’s ability to continue fighting for additional damages.

The Steam controller was part of Valves that failed when trying to create a console-like system using the Steam delivery platform. The company sold about 1.6 million Steam controllers before discontinuing the product in 2019. However, Valve hasn’t completely given up on the idea of ​​the Steam console. The developers seem to be working on a handheld device called SteamPal.

