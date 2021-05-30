Huawei Nova 7i Using a Smartphone-Hardware





Huawei Nova 7i is only available in Australia’s “Midnight Black”.

Is the reduced price tag worth living without Google?

I recently reviewed the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and lamented that the excellent hardware and up-and-coming software were overwhelmed by the astronomical price. This is the budget-friendly Huawei Nova 7i, which you can buy for just $ 398. Is it worth buying?

Huawei was banned from working on Google, so it was necessary to build an Android smartphone without Google services, which was (of course) a problem. However, this doesn’t mean it doesn’t work, and the combination of Huawei’s own App Gallery and Petal Search makes it easy to install many apps without the help of Google. If the key app isn’t available, you can lock the mobile site to your home screen and use it like an app. It actually works pretty well. However, the big problem is that it’s often difficult to identify good apps in the sea of ​​rice husks (which look suspicious). I found it difficult to find a working PDF reader and QR code reader. Still, things have improved, which was a problem that plagued early Android app stores.

Everything like Facebook and Twitter is easy to install and use, but many apps, especially games, have roots in Google services that you may not know yet. Nonetheless, the ecosystem isn’t unusable and is evolving at an alarming rate than ever before Microsoft’s Windows Phone died.

The Huawei Nova 7i is a great looking phone for the price.

The email app was suitable for working with all different work and personal email accounts. Text messaging is not an issue, and SWIFT keyboards are also popular on regular Android devices. In the end, most everyday features worked fine.

Even the camera has three rear lenses and a depth camera for more accurate and quick focusing. It can’t match the camera of a top-end camera phone that is conquering all of Huawei, but it works well in the dark. Selfie cameras record full HD video that pleases the InstaTok crowd. It also uses multi-image stacking to create crisp portraits even in the dark.

The 4,200mAh battery is large and lasts for a day. With fast charging, you can charge up to 70% in 30 minutes. The face recognition unlock was also good, but the side-mounted fingerprint reader turned out to be comfortable and fast to unlock. It has dual SIM capabilities and unfortunately one slot can be replaced with a Huawei nm media card. The Huaweinm MediaCard is a unique microSD card that is slightly smaller and costs about five times as much.

The Kirin 810 chipset with an octa-core processor and Mali-G52MP6 GPU ran very smoothly with all the apps and games we tried. They all looked great on a bright and colorful full HD, IPS screen. However, the audio sounded pretty rough at high levels.

However, one of the areas that actually caused the problem was navigation and voice control. Google Maps, Android Auto, voice recognition, and live traffic (and music selection) are great features to help you while driving or not touching your phone. Compare this to a petal map where route selection is often suspicious and instructions are not clear. On this map, I was often asked to make U-turns on the dual carriageway, and if I missed them, it took me a long time to recalculate the new route. I passed the next recommended exit road. It takes you wherever you go, but in a frustrating way.

Plus, you’re used to using Google Pay and ID tools, and you no longer have to carry your wallet with you. It’s almost gone. The Service NSW app was able to check in to the location via a QR code, but when I started requesting updates, I couldn’t access the network and couldn’t easily update. Living without YouTube has also become a problem.

Nonetheless, there are many things I like for $ 398. Avoid if you depend on Android while driving. However, if you need a smartphone for major apps, photos, and general work-play communication, it’s a decent purchase.

