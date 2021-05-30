Desert Technologies Sahara Solar Generator Wins Award





Huawei has launched a one-stop shop for startups and developers. This is the first initiative by a global technology giant in the region. Through this initiative, Huawei aims to enable innovative entrepreneurs in the region to scale and grow by gaining access to advanced features and technology.

Huawei initiates this initiative by hosting a series of workshops, programs, and one-on-one dialogues during Huawei Innovation Week at the DIFC Innovation Hub. It aims to help startups and developers accelerate and scale by digging deeper into Huaweis kits, tools, and features and gaining valuable industry knowledge from top-notch experts. It is said.

Huawei also aims to make its technologies and kits more accessible to developers in order to foster and promote the innovation ecosystem in the region. The one-stop shop invites startups to experience hands-on training with on-site support throughout their technology journey. This is in line with Huawei’s commitment to promote an open collaboration ecosystem with partners under a seamless AI life strategy in all scenarios that enhances life and stimulates innovation.

We are honored to join the DIFC Innovation Hub and launch the first one-stop shop for startups, developers and entrepreneurs in the region. We believe that a thriving tech and entrepreneurial community is a vibrant and open economy indicator, and that it is the responsibility of those with resources and reach to support the development of tomorrow’s unicorns. I will. Adam Xiao, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa of Huawei Consumer Business Group, invites developers and startups during Huawei Innovation Week to look forward to an interactive, engaging and transformative experience. I am.

LiShi, President of Huawei Middle East’s Cloud and AI Business Group, said: We believe that cooperation will bring fruitful results, which is a mutually beneficial situation for all. We work with start-ups and developers to build a rich ecosystem with the goal of contributing to the local innovation ecosystem, building success and achieving higher levels for technological progress.

Located on Gate Avenue, the DIFC Innovation Hub enhances DIFC’s contribution to the UAE Innovation Strategy and Dubai Plan 2021. Home to the largest innovation ecosystem, the DIFC Innovation Hub paves the way for growth-stage startups, established innovation companies, unicorns and high-tech companies. , Innovation Labs, VC Companies, Regulators and Education Institutions Accelerate Success.

Held in June of this year, Huawei Innovation Week includes a variety of programs to support developers and equip startups with digital skills to identify and predict new common challenges.

