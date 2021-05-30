Collab Capital Closes $ 50 Million Fund to Help Promote Black Innovation





Collaboration Capital, an early-stage investment fund focused on start-ups led by Black’s founder, has announced the closure of its first $ 50 million fund.

For limited partners such as Apple, Goldman Sachs, Google, PayPal, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Kapor Foundation and Mailchimp, this announcement presents generational wealth by effectively investing financial, human and social capital. It’s important to Collab Capitals’ mission to build. Support, grow and maintain innovative black-owned businesses.

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae is now a collaborative capital venture partner, providing advice and referrals to key contacts within the various industries of these companies.

I’m involved in collaboration as a venture partner because I wanted to do more than invest money, Lecrae said. For a long time, these innovators had no other option to fund startups, but now they have the options, education, mentors, and capital to realize their vision. By harnessing my influence, I hope to help black entrepreneurs who would otherwise have been locked out of funding reach their full potential.

Jewel Burks Solomon, Justin Dawkins and Barry Gives founded Collab Capital with the vision of paving the way for economic equality in the black community through increased ownership in the innovation economy.

Only 1% of black founders are backed by venture capital, slowing the growth of black-owned businesses. Collab Capital wants to change that by providing flexible capital, network access and facilitating community development.

Black founders are one of the fastest growing entrepreneurial segments, but to this day they remain the most underfunded and underfunded group, Gibbens said.

Collab Capital is pleased to announce the end of Fund I and provide black business owners with the capital and resources they need to reach their full potential. We believe this fund is an important step in reducing racial wealth inequality while promoting a sustainable economic recovery across the country.

The Collab team aims to change the description of capital access by providing additional channels for black founders than traditional venture capital. In addition to economic capital, each portfolio company is supported by social capital through growth partners that bring industry expertise and relationships and drive scalability.

Collab Capitals’ board of directors includes advisors from all sectors, including acclaimed executives Steve Pamon, Rodney Adkins, and Kimberly A. Blackwell, leveraging expertise and networks to expose the brand of portfolio companies. Identify the best partnerships to increase your profits.

Collab Capital has critically considered the situation of the black founders and has developed a newly tuned approach that we believe will contribute to the wealth creation of the black community, said Peter Sanborn, managing partner of PayPal Ventures. Says. We were excited to support this team of talented investors as part of the PayPal initiative to promote racial equality.

Collab Capitals’ Growth Capital Solutions focus on profitability, ownership and options. Their SPACE contract is an innovative model specially designed to provide businesses with an additional possible path structure for success, apart from traditional exits, and to return value as they grow.

Collab Capital is interested in startups focused on providing unique and innovative solutions for the future of learning, work and care.

To date, Collab Capital has reinvented the rain hat Hairbrella, music licensing firms Music TechWorks and JaxRideshare (a startup that serves rideshare and delivery drivers in Atlanta), and a DC-based startup Please Assist Me that partners with property management. We have invested in 4 companies including. A company that provides personal assistants to residents.

The company plans to invest in more than 50 black-led companies over the next three to five years.

Interested founders and potential investors who want to know more about Collab Capital can visit collab.capital /. Follow your social media journey at @collab_capital on Twitter and @ collab.capital on Instagram.

