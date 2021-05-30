New email scam is stealing your password





Microsoft has introduced cybersecurity alerts by highlighting new malware that can recover passwords. What is the purpose of this spyware? Find the identifier and password by recording the buttons you typed unknowingly and their order.

According to Redmond, he issued a warning message on a social website. The malware is based on a fishing system by inviting you to click on the attached PDF document. The latter, also known as STRRAT, certainly has a background execution script like ransomware that collects data.

The latest version (1.5) of Java-based STRRAT malware was distributed during a major email campaign last week. This RAT is famous for its ransomware-like behavior for adding filename extensions. Crimson without encrypting files. pic.twitter.com/mGow2sJupN

– Microsoft Security Intelligence (sMsftSecIntel) May 19, 2021

However, this behavior is just a malfunction, and victims imagine that this ransomware could be destroyed by antivirus measures or prevented by a firewall. However, the software turned out to be a Trojan horse, except for one flaw that cybercriminals could manage remotely.

Vulnerable courier

Microsoft This malware indicates that email and distribution campaigns are widespread, but initially in the form of emails sent in English. However, this type of software can be easily used and disseminated to us by hackers who use French text. Please note that this text is provided as a means of accessing payment documents. When you open this document, the malware grants access to the mailbox of the target person who clicked the link. This allows hackers to continue sending malware to other victims and spread it.

As with this type of suspicious email, it’s best not to click on a link or link. Microsoft is expected to create a link to Windows 10, just like Internet security on other computers. So don’t forget to update your security and antivirus solution. For passwords, don’t hesitate to use a dual authentication system, code, or biometric unlock system that cannot analyze this type of malware.







