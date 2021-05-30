Google Analytics gets new security features





Based on current trends, marketers need to get used to operating in a cookie-free world. With that in mind, Google recently made some important changes to Google Analytics designed to help marketers live and ultimately thrive in the world.

In October 2020, the company published its first significant update to its analytics platform for nearly a decade. This is the result of Google’s significant investment in machine learning. This latest update is based on a previous update with new features designed to help marketers evolve in the face of changing circumstances.

On the privacy side, Google plans to extend the machine learning model to behavioral reports on the Analytics platform. For example, in user acquisition, the machine learning model tries to fill the gap in the number of new users acquired by the campaign. This is to allow marketers to track their customer journeys without the need for cookies.

Vidhya Srinivasan, Vice President of Engineering at Google Ads, said of future changes:

“Now is the time to adopt new privacy technology to maintain measurement accuracy and practicality. This may seem difficult, but in a new way to respect users, cookies and other identifiers. We will help you succeed in a world with few. Agree, measure conversions, and get detailed insights from your site or app. “

Since 2005, Google Analytics has been an industry standard and a tool trusted by marketers around the world.

Google itself has urged users to increase their privacy and eventually abolish cookies. Here, they’re clearly going through the needle to satisfy users and at the same time maintain Google Analytics relevance for the next few years. It’s a daunting task, but if any company can do it, Google can.

