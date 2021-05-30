Lenovo wants you to know that the Yoga Pad Pro can be used as a portable switch display





The built-in micro HDMI port allows Lenovo’s new tablet to act as an external monitor.

When playing the Nintendo Switch on the go, you may find that the 6.2-inch LCD screen isn’t big enough. But what if you say you can play it on a double-screen monitor?

You can play switch games on this Android tablet

Lenovo is promoting its new Android tablet, the Yoga Pad Pro, by showing off its micro HDMI port. The ad in the photo shows the device connected to the switch console and can actually be used as another display.

Of course, this means that any HDMI device can connect to the Yoga Pad Pro, but few are more exciting than Nintendo’s latest and fourth-selling console.

There are other tablets that can act as a second monitor, but they don’t have this level of flexibility. For example, the sidecar feature on the Apple iPad makes this feature only available on Mac computers.

Yoga Pad Pro Price, Specifications, and Availability

According to Gizmochina, the Yoga Pad Pro will be available in China on May 31 for 3,299 (about $ 517). The specifications are as follows:

Snapdragon 870 processor 13 inch 2K LTPS LCD display (aspect ratio 16:10) 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 256GB non-expandable UFS3.0 storage 8MP fixed focus RGB front camera (with face recognition lock) 10200mAh battery (about 13 hours video playback) 4 JBL Dolby Atmos compatible speaker 3 microphones Dual band Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6 support

Currently, it has not been announced whether the device will eventually be sold outside of China.

How to use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con as a remote shutter release

Did you know that you can link Joy-Con to your Android smartphone and take snapshots? Here’s how this works:

