2021 Zibo China Financial Industry Development Summit Held





Zibo, China, May 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The core spirit of Zibo culture, “Innovation, Openness, Practicalism, Comprehensiveness” is a city with a profound cultural background, reform and innovation. Matches the features. A city with a strong industrial base, Zibo is moving towards a development model driven by a new growth engine. A city with endless possibilities, Zibo pursues breakthroughs in transformation and upgrades with unique characteristics.

The 2021 Zibo China Financial Industry Development Summit was held at the Zibo Convention and Exhibition Center on May 27, “Creating the future of industrial and financial integration and entrepreneurship-building a financial highland for innovation. It was held under the theme of “to do”. The summit includes carbon neutral panels, main forums, Jixia Academy night talks, sub-forums, roadshow contests, and nearly 100 attendees, including investment institutional leaders, related industry elites, and academia representatives. A new future for Zibo’s industrial and financial development.

Yuan Peiquan, Deputy Director of Finance, Shandong Province, gave a welcome speech. Zhang Zhaoyi, Chief Risk Officer of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Li Kanbin, General Manager of Market Services Division I (Northern Region) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Director of the Intermediate Business Division of the National Stock Exchange and Estimates. I gave a speech on the first listing committee of member Jia Zhonglei. Mr. Jiang Dan Tao, Executive Secretary of the Municipal Administration Committee, gave a keynote speech, and Mr. Xiaoping Ma, Deputy Secretary and Mayor of the Municipal Administration Committee, hosted the opening ceremony.

Zibo, led by good policies and embracing both funding and talent, has a good business environment and development ecology that is a prerequisite for the booming city of finance and industry.

At the summit, Son Jenbo, a member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Deputy Mayor of Jibo, announced a “1 + 2” policy package to promote the development of the city’s financial industry. “1” is “advice on building a regional financial highland for science and technology innovation”, and “2” is “policy on promoting cluster development of the financial industry in Jibo” and “10 proposals on promoting clusters” 2 Refers to two complementary policies. Development of Zibo’s fund institution “. All of these policies are attractive, positive, and easy to implement. By 2025, the annual growth of Zibo’s financial industry will exceed 35 billion yuan, accounting for more than 7% of GDP. Tax revenues in the financial industry will exceed 3.5 billion yuan. There are more than 25 newly listed companies. The ratio of direct finance reaches about 20%, and the scale of fund asset management exceeds 200 billion yuan.

As the old Chinese saying goes, “I want to come, I want to stay.”When a city seeks to open up the optimal environment for the development and innovation of the financial industry, it brings new dynamics and opportunities for its economic development and industrial reform.

With the support of Capital, Jibo has reshaped its industrial landscape. Food and feed go in front of the army and horses. If the industry is the driving force behind Zibo’s “breakthrough”, capital can be considered fuels and oxidizers.

At the summit, the Zibo Longmen Emerging Industry Development Fund, the QiXin Industrial Finance Secondary Fund, and the Zibo Yingke Science and Technology Innovation Industry Fund were launched. Among them, Zibo Longmen Emerging Industry Development FoF, which has a scale of 1 billion yuan, plans to introduce a position management organization based in Zibo. High-quality development According to the “12 tough battles” plan, the fund empowers and leads the capital markets in the real economy, based on its industry outlook, especially 11 “new racetrack” tech companies. Will play a role. For high quality growth. The Qixin Industry Finance Secondary Fund promotes a better environment for the city’s venture capital investment in ways to diversify and improve Zibo’s industrial finance system.

At the summit, Zibo Caijin Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Has signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with V. Stone. Shandong Zhaojin Group Co., Ltd. Funded and launched the Zhaojin Futures M & A project with.

Signing and launching major funds and projects is a testament to Zibo’s progress in the financial industry. The clustering effect of high quality capital helps transform technological advances into concrete productivity, supporting and boosting Zibo’s science and technology innovation industry and its new strategic industry by adding new vitality. .. As more and more capital flows in, settles and produces positive results, Zibo is gaining momentum in development and embracing the rest of the country with open arms.

The platform is created and the summit delivers impressive results Inheriting the legacy of “respecting, encouraging, creating a safe and profitable environment for business people,” the summit is a concrete outcome. Applauded. The signing of 35 major projects at the summit will further accelerate the growth of Zibo’s industry, create the attraction of financial capital to the city and accelerate the integration of finance and industry. Also, help Zibo build a regional financial highland for science and technology innovation. The Zibo Foundation Association was also officially launched at the summit.

High quality development needs to land on specific project media. In the era of industrial upgrades and the flowering of the “four new economies”, all major cities across the country will play a particularly important role in the future with high quality platform-based projects that can serve as a major driving force. Building capabilities For companies and even the entire industry chain in an effort to replace old growth engines with new ones.

Zibo paves a “super runway” that covers all industries, focusing on its industrial base and future. Focusing on financial and industrial development needs, Zibo is taking the lead in occupying the front lines of the arena to embark on the “next stage” of high quality development.

At the summit, where KOLs meet to discuss the new future of Zibo technology innovation, opinions from nearly 100 prominent insiders in the industry, including experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, venture capital investment frontrunners, and representatives of relevant agencies. Was sent.

Wang Zhongmin, chairman of the Shenzhen Institute for Financial Stability and Development and former vice chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund. Huang Wensheng, Vice President, Secretary-General of the Board of Directors, General Manager of Finance and Asset Management of China Petrochemical Corporation, Chairman and Party Secretary of China Petrochemical Corporation. Mr. Sheng Xitai, Chairman of Hongtai Aplus. Yu Kaijun; Founder and Managing Partner of Joy Capital, Liu Erhai, Vice President and Corporate Lawyer of China Building Materials Group Co., Ltd. Jerry Lou, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Everpine Capital, General Secretary of the Party Committee, Zibo Caijin Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Li Dapeng, chairman of the party, secretary of the party committee, and chairman of Chishan Bank. Jia Kang, the president of China’s New Supply-Side Economics Academy and the then president of the Institute of Financial Sciences, Ministry of Finance. Wu Xiaobo, Finance and Business Writer, Founder of 890 New Business Study, Blue Lion Publishing and ChenXi, Professor Tenure and Director of Global Environmental Engineering, Columbia University, US Presidential Early Career Award Winners Scientists and Engineers Attend the Summit and Keynote I gave a lecture. The online speech was given by 2011 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Danielle Shechtman.

The guests of the summit had an insightful conversation about the future of capital trends in the field of science and technology innovation against the backdrop of the transformation of primeval and new forests. Focusing on the “four new talented industries”: the trend of venture capital investment in new materials, intelligent equipment manufacturing, new drugs and electronic information, exploring new magnets for value investment, Zibo’s financial ecosystem Provided advice on how to build and promote the city’s industrial development.

With the list published, Zibo remains true to the spirit of value investment The official release of the list of the most promising venture capital firms in 2021 was the last session at the summit on May 27th. HongtaiAplus, GSR United Capital and Plum Ventures are among the 50 entities that have created honors. These highly promising investment institutions have driven industry innovation by investing in companies with a focus on early investment. Against the backdrop of an era characterized by unprecedented changes in China’s capital markets, these keen and positive investment institutions play an integral role in corporate growth and perpetuate society through various stages. Bringing profits.

At the summit on May 28, two sub-forums and a roadshow competition will be held at the same time, and it is known that Zibo’s high-quality companies and projects will create a platform for effectively expanding access to capital. Has been done.

Following a wide and promising path, the millennial city of Jibo is approaching the most important moment in its history. As the momentum gains, Zibo is ready to fully unleash the underlying impetus for the quality development of finance and industry to build new highlands for the development of the science and technology innovation industry. ..

Source Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference

