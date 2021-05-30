Do you use Google Chrome for everything?Try these other top-notch browsers





It’s hard to see beyond Google and the services it offers, especially because some of them are top notch. But they are far from perfect.

GOOGLE CHROME: The most widely used internet browsers in the world have issues of data privacy and who is tracking you. If you want to give up Chrome, use the following 5 alternative browsers.

Brave

Brave has built-in advertising and tracking blockers. This will prevent you from seeing too many ads and will not make it easier to track your data. It’s based on the Chromium engine, so it’s similar to Chrome, but reportedly three times faster. It also claims that mobile phone battery usage is 35% lower. Brave said it surpassed 25 million users in February, thanks to its privacy-focused approach.

Available on VIVALDI mobile and desktop, Vivaldi was created by the developer who created Opera. With end-to-end encryption, Vivaldi offers security and numerous customization options. And because it’s based on Chromium, you can easily import settings and browsing history from Chrome. Synchronizing data between mobile and desktop browsers is also relatively easy with Vivaldi.

MOZILLA FIREFOX The third most popular browser in the world and a fairly well-known name. Firefox is fast and secure, giving users fine control over their data. It comes with a monitoring feature that sends an alert if your password or email ID contributes to a data breach. Firefox is also fast on mobile and doesn’t consume as much RAM as Google Chrome.

TOR Tor is a browser for people who are paranoid about their data. Choosing a hipster, Tor blocks trackers. When you close the session, your cookies or browsing history will be cleared automatically. It also obscures the public IP address, but it’s much slower than Chrome or Firefox. Some say it’s a small price to maintain privacy and security on the web.

One browser for everyone in the SAFARI Apple ecosystem. It remains focused on privacy and Apple devices and is relatively faster than Chrome. Data synchronization is smooth and comes with a tracking feature that shows how many websites you are tracking.

Renew your Android smartphone with these 6 browsers Enhance your browser games

Karan Bajaj

Are you still stuck in the browser that came with your Android smartphone?

By installing these free apps, you can add speed, tabs, automatic ad blocking, automatic tracker blocking, background loading, better reading modes, and more, so you’re missing out.

Flynx

Modern smartphones are built for multitasking, but the variety of content they access can make that difficult. Flynx helps you focus on your content using background tabs.

The mechanism is as follows. Suppose you are reading a news article and click on a link. Flynx will start loading it and you will see a floating bubble.

You can display the web page at any time by tapping the bubble. This can be done from within other running apps (Flynx must be set as the default browser for this feature).

It has a fast reading feature that removes any ads and unwanted images to help you focus on reading the text. You also have the option to save the article for later reading and sync your web content through your Google account on multiple devices.

Habits

This is for those who like to customize every aspect of the phone. You can configure all the elements of this browser, starting with the appearance.

You can choose the placement, size, and font size of individual items such as menus, scrollbars, tablists, and progress bars.

Another feature you might rate is URL patterns — for example, within those apps themselves (instead of another browser window) of a particular app (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google Maps). You can set your habit to open links.

The interface is clean and comes with customizable speed dial options for quick access to your favorites. Another useful customization is the ability to set actions (save tabs, kill processes, clear passwords, clear history) that take place each time you quit the browser.

Linket

Click the link in the app to open it in your default browser. After reading, you need to revert to the app you were using.

Lynket aims to make things easier by providing a full-screen browser window within your running app. In other words, you can browse without leaving the original app. To go back, just tap the close button to go back to the original app you were using.

Lynket works with existing browsers, so you need to choose whether to use Chrome, Firefox, Brave, or Samsung to render your page. For easy access, you can choose to merge tabs and apps on modern app screens.

What we liked the most was the option to configure how Lynket works in individual apps. You can select secret mode or secondary browser mode for the selected app.

via

With a download size of 812kb, Via is one of the lightest browsers available from the Play Store.

This makes it ideal for entry-level smartphones with low storage capacity. However, just because it’s a small download doesn’t mean you’ll skip the feature.

Available in night mode, privacy protection, resource sniffer, ad blocker, built-in translator, desktop mode, and data saver. In addition to all this, the browser is very fast to open web pages and has no annoying ads.

It has a neat interface that allows for more viewing space (navigation buttons are at the bottom of the screen). Unlike other browsers, this does not send frustrating push notifications.

