You can now own a Bugatti for about Rs 80,000





Bugatti, a super sports car company famous for automobiles such as Veyron and Chiron, has entered the smartwatch business. The company has announced Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo smartwatch models. We are partnering with VIITA to develop these smartwatches.Read Also-A Beginner’s Guide to Buying a Budget Smartwatch

All the smartwatches announced are named after the company’s hypercars, the Bugatti Sironpar Sport, the Bugatti La Voyeur Noir and the Bugatti Divo. According to the company, the watch hardware consists of 1,000 individual parts and comes with 90 sport modes, blood oxygen monitoring and GPS tracking.Read more-Flix S1 smartwatch with 24/7 temperature tracking feature launched in India

Bugatti Smart Watch: Price

All Bugatti smartwatches, including TheCeramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and Ceramique Edition One Divo, are priced at € 899 and € 999 for Early Bird. Slow bird. They are currently listed on Kickstarter with a goal of € 60,000 (already exceeded). The Kickstarter campaign ends on June 26th. The clock will be delivered to the selected number of countries in the scheduled timeline for October 2021.Read more-Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch released in India: price, features and more

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramic Edition One Le Noire, Ceramic Edition One Divo: Specifications

All three Bugatti smartwatches announced have the same specifications, but different designs. It features a circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the housing is made of sapphire glass. The watch has two straps, silicone and titanium.

Created by VIITA, the new BUGATTI smartwatch series reflects the unrivaled precision, artistry and technology that is synonymous with cars manufactured in Molsheim. The models offer a myriad of technical features, each handcrafted with over 1,000 individual parts. # VIITAforBUGATTI pic.twitter.com/oZmJsTfs3f

According to the company, each watch is handmade and consists of over 1,000 individual parts. The software was developed by VIITA. It has dual sensors for measuring heart rate and heart rate variability. All watches have two buttons on the far right to control the watch.

These devices come with aVO2 Max sensor, 90 sport modes, 10 ATM water resistance, step and calorie recording, playback status, stress measurement, sleep tracking, GPS connection, activity tracking, altitude measurement and more. .. All of these are backed up by a 445mAh battery, which the company claims will last up to 14 days when charged.

Your smartwatch can be controlled using the Bugatti dashboard app available on Android and iOS. This app supports iOS 13.0 or later, Android 7.0 or later. Apart from controlling the clock, the app can sync all your health data, activity tracking, activity maps, training reports and more.







