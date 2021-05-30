Realme Smart TV 4K comes in two sizes and drops in price ahead of its launch in India on May 31st





Realme confirmed the launch of Realme Smart TV 4K in India on May 31st. Prior to launch, new reports show that smart TVs come in two sizes, 43-inch and 50-inch, both of which support Ultra-HD resolution. .. Realmetimes, co-published with tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), says that 43-inch TVs cost around 28,000 and 50-inch models cost between Rs 33,000 and Rs 35,000. Realme already sells full HD resolution 43 inch smart TVs in India. Existing variants, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, LAN ports, and AV ports, cost 24,999 rupees. On the other hand, the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55 inch costs 43,999 rupees.

Future Realme smart TVs will support Dolby Vision and feature a bezel-free design, according to a dedicated microsite. With a screen panel resolution of 38402160 pixels, users can also use the Google Assistant’s Virtual Assistant to control the connected smart home appliance directly from the TV. When it comes to audio, the Realme Smart TV 4K features a quad speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos and provides 24W audio output. The smart Bluetooth remote control has buttons specifically for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and the Google Assistant. The report adds that Realme Smart TV 4K is powered by a quad-core MediaTek chipset and runs on Android TV 10.

The upcoming Realme smart TV was originally scheduled to go on sale in early May, but the company has postponed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The model will debut with the Realme X7 Max 5G on May 31st at 12:00 pm. The smartphone is said to have been rebranded as Realme GT Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and is available in China at a starting price of RMB 1,799 (about Rs 20,100).

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos