Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21: Which Android Flagship Will Win?





Google’s Pixel 6 won’t arrive until fall, but it’s already quite a hot topic. First, Google’s Pixels are always ranked among the best camera phones, so new cameras for mobile phones could be an attractive outlook. Google can also start building its own smartphone processor from Pixel 6 to differentiate it from other Android smartphones.

But if the Pixel 6 ranks among the best Android smartphones, you have to challenge the Samsung Galaxy S21. Samsung’s flagship arrives early in the year and usually sets the tone for other Android phones. This year’s version was no exception. The Galaxy S21 lineup offered a refreshing display, a powerful telephoto lens, and the best performance of any Android phone at the time.

This is a high standard for Pixel 6 to clear. You’ll have to wait for the official announcement of the phone, but there’s enough information through the leak, some of which has been confirmed by Google, forming an early impression.

In the Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 showdown, we’ll see how these two Android powerhouses stack up after Google’s mobile phones arrive this fall. Our early verdict is that this should be a significant showdown between the best Android phones.

Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications Pixel 6 (Rumor) Pixel 6 Pro (Rumor) Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Screen Size 6.4 inch 6.7 inch 6.2 inch 6.7 inch Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz 48-120Hz 48-120Hz CPU GoogleWhitechapelGoogle WhitechapelSnapdragon 888Snapdragon888 Rear Camera Main + Ultra Wide 12MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 64MP Telephoto 12MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 64MP Telephoto Battery Size 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh Android Version Android 12 Android 12Android 11Android 11 Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Price

When Google announced the Pixel 5, it set itself apart from other flagship phones by offering a dramatically lower price when the Pixel 5 debuted for $ 699. However, Samsung has lowered the price of mobile phones, which will make it very difficult for Google to make that distinction in Pixel 6.

The Galaxy S21 debuted for $ 799 with a $ 200 drop from the Galaxy S20 launched the previous year. Similarly, the Galaxy S21 Plus is down $ 200 from its predecessor’s price to $ 999. Both of these phones are still more expensive than the Pixel 5, but not so expensive, at least for the S21.

The Pixel 5 was offered in a single configuration last year, but is expected to change in the Pixel 6 as Google allegedly is developing the Pixel 6 Pro. Consider the Pixel XL, which has a larger screen and some more impressive features. By going that route, Google may also be able to maintain the price of Pixel 6.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Deals Today

Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 design and display

Based on the leaked image disguised as a Pixel 6, Google seems to be mixing things from past Pixels. The modest design we’re used to is accentuated by a horizontal camera strip that stretches over the top third of the phone, giving way to a busy look. There is an accent color that floats on it.

Pixel 6 Pro Rendering (Image Credit: OnLeaks / Digit)

This is in stark contrast to the elegant look of the Galaxy S21. Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have flat edges that make it easy to grip and truncate even if you inadvertently touch the edges of your display. The rear camera module blends into the frame of the phone, so the array doesn’t stick out like other phones (including the Pixel 6 based on these renderings). The Galaxy S21 Plus has a glass back, but Samsung used plastic for the S21 to reduce the cost of its phone.

An outstanding feature of the Galaxy S21 family is the adaptive display used by Samsung on its flagship mobile phones. Both the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 and the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus adjust screen refresh speeds based on activity. More intensive tasks such as scrolling and games are performed at a fast refresh rate of 120Hz for a more immersive experience.

Galaxy S21 (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The Pixel 5 had a 90Hz refresh rate, but to switch between the faster rate and the traditional 60Hz setting, I had to go to the smartphone settings. Google is rumored to increase its refresh rate to 120Hz, but nothing has been said about whether it will be an adaptive display.

After offering a single Pixel 5, Google will return to two different sizes of Pixel 6. A standard phone offers a 6.4-inch display, but a larger model known as the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen.

Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Camera

Google may be one of the biggest players when it comes to mobile photography, but the Galaxy S21 phone has made the biggest progress in recent months. The $ 1,199 Galaxy S21 Ultra has received all the attention thanks to its 108MP main camera and dual telephoto lenses, but the S21 and S21 Plus cameras are also impressive.

Galaxy S21 Plus (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

In particular, it uses the 64MP telephoto camera of both phones capable of 3x hybrid and 30x digital zoom. (The zoom lock feature uses AI to stabilize the shot when zoomed in.) In addition, both the S21 and S21 Plus have a 12MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera that complement the telephoto lens.

Google recently converted to a multi-lens school and added a second camera as recently as the Pixel 4. The Pixel 5 replaced the phone’s telescope lens with an ultra-wide-angle shooter, keeping the number of lenses at 2. Rumor has it that the Pixel 6 will make Google’s future mobile phones leap into three cameras, at least for the Pixel 6 Pro. The phone has a telephoto lens, a wide lens, and an ultra wide lens, but the standard Pixel 6 has the potential to maintain a wide / ultra wide setup. Rumor has it that the Pixel 6 Pro also has a larger 50MP main sensor.

Google Pixel 6 3D model (image credit: Concept Creator)

The new hardware will be interesting to see on the Pixel 6, but it’s usually the software that makes Google’s camera phones stand out. We hope that Google will introduce a new photo feature to Pixel 6 and eventually it will be adopted by other Android smartphones.

Performance of Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung is usually off to a good start on other phones by launching the latest Galaxy S model earlier each year. This allows Samsung to become the first mobile phone manufacturer to bring the latest Snapdragon silicon to their mobile phones. For the Galaxy S21, it turned out to be a Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. This is the best performing Qualcomm chipset we have ever tested.

Other Snapdragon 888-based Android smartphones have outperformed the Galaxy S21’s benchmark results, usually by optimizing chip performance or adding additional memory. However, the S21 result was a 3,302 multi-core result on the Geekbench 5. For example, it surpassed last year’s top Android smartphones and narrowed the gap with the iPhone 12. Both the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus have a Snapdragon 888 adjacent to 8GB of RAM.

Galaxy S21 (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

So how has Google responded, especially since last year’s Pixel 5 used Snapdragon 7 series chips as a cost-cutting measure? Google could go in that direction again between the Snapdragon 780G and the Snapdragon 778G. Choose from a wide range of Qualcomm chipsets that cost less than the Snapdragon 8 series system-on-chip. Or, Google, like any other Android flagship, can go back to what it was doing before Pixel 4 using the finest Qualcomm silicon on its phones.

However, there is a third route that is getting a lot of attention. Rumor has it that Google may now develop its own chip, codenamed “Whitechapel.” This, in theory, gives Google control over both the phone’s hardware and software, just as Apple enjoys it on the iPhone.

I’m not sure how Google’s Whitechapel processor will compare to the Galaxy S21’s Snapdragon 888 (although there are rumors that the chip is somewhere between the Snapdragon 888 and 865). But that’s certainly an interesting part of the comparison between Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Battery and charging of Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21

Battery life on the Pixel 5 wasn’t an advantage. The Pixel 5 used a 4,000 mAh battery and performed below average 9 hours and 29 minutes in battery tests. (Mobile phones continue to surf the web on their phones until they run out of power.) Google has a larger battery for the Pixel 6, a 4,500 mAh power pack for the main model, and a 5,000 mAh battery for the Pixel 6 Pro. Is rumored to be trying. ..

Google Pixel 6 Rendering (Image Credit: Jon Prosser x rendersbyian)

In battery testing, it doesn’t take long for the Pixel 6 to jump over either the Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21 Plus. The S21 Plus had a test result of 9 hours and 41 minutes, but the S21 struggled with a result of 6 hours and 31 minutes. The latter number has the S21’s adaptive display feature enabled. Setting the display refresh rate to 60 minutes made the Galaxy S21 a better time than 9 hours 53 minutes. But if you turn off the S21’s marquee feature just to get average battery life, it looks like a very large asterisk.

The Pixel 5 charges at 18W. This is a bit slower than the 25W charging speed that the Galaxy S21 enjoys. There’s no word as to whether Google plans to boost it for Pixel 6. Following Apple’s example set up on the iPhone 12, there’s also the issue with the charger itself, which Samsung doesn’t include on the Galaxy S21. The Pixel 6 includes a charger, but at this point Google’s flagship product could be a way to distinguish itself.

Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Software

Samsung is trying to do better for its users in terms of software. The Galaxy S21 is expected to get a 3-year Android update in addition to a 4-year security update. This means that the Galaxy S21 family, which shipped with Android 11 installed, will move to Android 14 in 2023, and security patches should be available for an additional 12 months.

Android 12 (Image credit: Future)

Pixel owners will also get a three-year update, so Samsung will have the same requirements as Google, at least when it comes to software updates. However, Pixel 6 is slightly better than Samsung. Since it is likely to ship after Android 12 is released, it will debut with the latest Google OS already installed. The Galaxy S21 may not have a new version of Android available until the end of the year at the earliest.

Outlook for Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21

When the Google phone arrives in the fall, the final words of the Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 showdown will be written. But at this point, Google has shaped it into an interesting match, especially with the addition of lenses to the rumored Pixel 6 Pro model. Also, to find out if the rumors of Google’s Whitechapel chip are true and how it means performance compared to the high-end Snapdragon chipset found in Samsung’s Galaxy flagship. I am also interested.

The Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 make it public to win the supremacy of the Android phone. See how the situation changes between these two devices.

