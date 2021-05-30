Future Startup Documents: Microsoft





Microsoft Inc. Journey When it comes to computer operating systems, the first name that comes to our mind is “Windows operating system.” Microsoft Corporation, a Windows manufacturer, is one of the largest technology companies.

Two childhood friends, Bill Gates and Paul Allen, developed a BASIC interpreter for the Altair 8800, an early personal computer designed by MITS in 1974, and started Microsoft after the product was sold as Altair BASIC. did. The contract with MITS led them to set up their own company. So they launched Microsoft in Albuquerque, home of MITS. The name Microsoft is a portmanteau of “microcomputer” and “software.” Microsoft began its journey in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but moved to Washington in 1979.

In August 1977, Microsoft opened its first international office, ASCII Microsoft, in Japan. By 1978, three years after its launch, Microsoft had sales of over $ 1 million. The following year, the company’s headquarters moved to Bellevue, Washington, where two co-founders of Microsoft grew up. Microsoft’s first operating system was Xenix, a version of Unix released in 1980 and later used. As the basis of “Multi-Tool Word” which is the predecessor of Microsoft Word. In 1981, IBM announced its first personal computer, Microsoft licensed the operating system MS-DOS (Microsoft Disk Operating System) to IBM, and other computer manufacturers subsequently licensed Microsoft’s operating system. Did. The MS-DOS operating system did not have a graphical user interface, requiring the user to enter commands to open the program. Microsoft was a huge success after the debut of MS-DOS. In 1983, Paul Allen left Microsoft after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Two years later, in 1985, Microsoft announced Windows, a new operating system for personal computers. It later became the crown of Microsoft. Windows had a graphical user interface that included drop-down menus, scrollbars, and other features. Immediately after the launch of Windows, it became popular for its user-friendly features, and by the late 1980s Microsoft had become the largest personal computer software company. In 1986, the company relocated its headquarters to its current location in Redmond, Washington, and raised $ 61 million in the same year to make it public. Bill Gates became a millionaire at the age of 31 after the IPO.

Microsoft has announced “Microsoft Office,” a collection of office-friendly features. In 1995, when the demand for personal computers increased, Windows 95 was launched, selling 7 million copies of this newly introduced operating system in just five weeks. Windows 95 was the first operating system that Microsoft introduced the Start menu bar. It also included a built-in dial-up network and Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol (TCP / IP). In the same year, Microsoft’s web browser, Internet Explorer, debuted.

Within just 20 years of its founding, Microsoft monopolized the tech industry and forced its enemies out of business. In 2001, Microsoft settled with the government and imposed restrictions on the company’s corporate practices. In the same year, Microsoft launched the video game console Xbox. Released in 2005, the Xbox 360 was a huge success. In 2012, Microsoft launched a Microsoft Surface tablet running Windows RT and Windows 8 Pro. Microsoft has entered the personal computer manufacturing industry with the debut of Surface tablets.

Since the 1990s, Microsoft has made multiple acquisitions and expanded its territory outside the operating system. In May 2011, Microsoft acquired Skype. In December 2016, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $ 26.2 billion.

Since Satye Nadella became CEO of Microsoft in 2014, the company has focused on cloud computing and has helped bring the company’s share to the highest value since December 1999.

In April 2019, the company became the third US company with a value of over US $ 1 trillion, after Apple and Amazon. In 2020, Microsoft ranked 21st in the Fortune 500 ranking of the largest revenue-based companies in the United States. It is currently considered one of the five largest information technology companies in the United States, alongside Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon. The company has developed multiple consumer and enterprise software, including Bing, Azure, MSN and more. The company has the third highest brand reputation in the world. As of April 2021, the company is currently worth $ 1.9 trillion and, according to Forbes, is the second in the United States to curb a $ 2 trillion market capitalization after Apple, which is currently worth $ 2.3 trillion. Will be a public company.

Currently, Microsoft is currently focused on becoming a leading cloud host and service provider. In addition, the company has invested heavily in advanced technologies such as AI and quantum computing. In April, the company announced that it would acquire artificial intelligence provider Nuance Communications for approximately $ 16 billion to expand its reach of healthcare technology services.

Behind Microsoft’s growth. Whether we admit it or not, Microsoft has revolutionized the tech industry, making microcomputers easier to use, especially for non-computer geeks. One of the main reasons behind Microsoft’s massive growth was that its founders accurately predicted the future success of microcomputers. Therefore, when IBM offered to license MS-DOS only to IBM, Bill, and Allen, the two co-founders of Microsoft declined the offer and instead licensed the operating system to multiple companies. I decided to do it. It was a dangerous step for Microsoft, but fortunately it worked, allowing Microsoft to have the same reach as IBM and become the dominant player in the software industry.

Microsoft is constantly changing its strategy to keep up with the ever-changing and competitive technology market. After being replaced by another operating system, Android, one of the steps they took to take part in the competition is to make products such as Office, Word, and one drive available on Chromebooks on Android and iOS. It was to do. As a result, Microsoft remained one of the dominant players in maintaining its unprecedented high-capitalization reputation, even as PC sales declined with the advent of smartphones.

Microsoft has moved away from its usual strategy and is no longer the most dominant player in the operating system market, but in the technology market as it accepts the fact that it is investing heavily in AI, data management, and quantum computing. Can also be predicted. As Microsoft Inc evolves in the future, it has the ability to stay in the race as one of the dominant players.

Lessons from Microsoft Being open to taking risks

When two Microsoft co-founders offer to license MS-DOS only to one of the technology giants, IBM, they can play safely by accepting the offer. I did. However, instead of accepting the offer, the two founders decided to risk licensing MS-DOS to multiple companies. Fortunately, this simple decision worked and was a stepping stone for Microsoft, reaching about the same number of users like IMB and growing rapidly. Subsequent success proves that it is better to accept a risky idea if the idea is sufficient to bet, rather than playing it defensively.

Have a flexible strategy

One of the reasons behind Nokia’s downfall was that it was too confident in the product and delayed in responding to the situation. It was too late for Nokia to introduce the Symbian operating system. Many companies are reluctant to change their strategies and fail because they don’t act on time. If Microsoft sticks to the legacy of Windows, it will have to face the same consequences as Nokia. One lesson we can learn from Microsoft is to develop flexible strategies to keep up with the ever-evolving market. The move to cloud computing, AI, and data management has allowed us to remain a competitor to two other technology giants, Google and AWS.

Reorganize team structure to maintain pace

As Microsoft shifts its focus to cloud computing, Microsoft’s current CEO, Satya Nadella, has appointed Judson Altov and Jean-Philip Courtois to head global commercial business and global sales, respectively. By changing leadership, Microsoft has also changed the culture and strategy of work. As a result, Microsoft has become more flexible and able to keep pace with its competitors.

