The super expressive robot “Eva” can imitate the eerie human facial expressions





A new autonomous robot called EVA can respond to the facial expressions of nearby humans.

Researchers at the Creative Machines Lab in Columbia Engineering have been working on EVA for five years.

Hod Lipson, James, Sally Scapa, Professor of Innovation (Mechanical Engineering) and Director of Creative Machines Lab, said: I’m staring at us with a squint of plastic.

Lipton saw a similar trend in supermarkets, seeing name tags and, in some cases, replenishment of robots with hand-knitted hats.

“People seemed to humanize their robot colleagues by giving them eyes, identities, or names,” he said.

“If your eyes and clothes work, why not make a robot with a human face that is expressive and responsive?

Sounds like a simple idea, but hard materials such as metal and hard plastic, which tend to make parts of the robot’s body, make it difficult to create a compelling robot face. ..

In addition to this, the fact is that robot hardware such as circuits, sensors and motors are heavy and bulky.

Eva’s first phase began a few years ago at Lipson’s Lab when undergraduate Zanwarfaraj led a team of students in the construction of physical machines for robots. “

EVA uses six basic emotions: anger, disgust, fear, joy, sadness, and surprise, as well as more subtle emotions using cables and motors that pull EVA’s facial points like artificial muscles. Can be expressed.

Faraj said: “The biggest challenge in creating an EVA was to design a system that was compact enough to fit within the human skull, but still powerful enough to produce a variety of facial expressions.

EVA differs from the animatronic robots used in theme parks and movies in that it uses AI to read and mirror nearby facial expressions learned through trial and error by watching their own videos.

Boyuan Chen, a PhD student at Lipson, who led the software phase of the project, and his team filmed hours of EVA making a series of random faces.

After that, Eva learned how to combine muscle movements with video footage of her face.

While EVA may be just a laboratory experiment for now, this technology has the potential to be applied worldwide in the workplace, hospitals, schools and homes.

“There is a limit to how much we humans can emotionally interact with cloud-based chatbots and bodyless smart home speakers,” says Lipson.

“Our brain seems to react well to robots that have some sort of recognizable physical entity.

“Robots are intertwined in our lives in more and more ways, so building trust between humans and machines is becoming more and more important,” Chen added.

The study will be presented at the ICRA conference today (May 30).

