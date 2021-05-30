Apple has seven types of iPhones.How to choose the right iPhone for you





“Which iPhone should I buy?”

I’ve been asking that question for the whole week and here are some answers to help you: Apple currently ranges from entry-level $ 399 SE to the top $ 1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max. We offer seven.

In the meantime, there are two older models: the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Mini, and the 2019 iPhone 11 and 2018 iPhone XR.

The Mini ($ 699) and Max are new products launched on Friday, with a week’s pre-sale and Max reordered online by December 7.

Review: The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a great camera, but it’s hard to notice the difference.

Power: Apple announces new 3Mac computer with more powerful potential

What is the difference between phones? In a nutshell:

size

Both SE and Mini are compact iPhones. This is a method that Apple manufactured before Apple began to grow on the iPhone 6. The SE screen is 4.7 inches compared to the Mini’s 5.4 inches. But both look the same size. This is because the Mini removes the bezel and displays more screens with a smaller body.

camera

Max is touted as the ultimate state-of-the-art iPhone with large pixels for performance in the dark. However, in continuous testing of the 12 Pro and Max, it was difficult to find a big difference. What makes Max better than all other iPhone cameras is the zoom lens. Thanks to the 65mm focal length, it’s a zoom lens narrower than the 52mm on the 12 Pro.

Screen strength

This year, Apple is using new, stronger glass that’s “fourx” harder to break on the Mini, 12, 12 Pro, and Max.

performance

Apple loves to advertise the speed of processing chips for mobile phones. Unless you’re a hardcore gamer or a fan of augmented reality, most people won’t notice this. The 12 series is equipped with the latest A14 chip, the SE and 11 are equipped with last year’s A13, and the XR is back to the A12.

5G

All 12 series iPhones connect to what is being advertised as a new, faster wireless 5G standard. However, as consumers have already noticed, today’s 5G, if any, is not much faster than today’s 4G. However, it will be changed in 2021. Therefore, immediate access to 5G should not be one of the decision points.

Another deciding factor is what your budget is. iPhones come in a variety of price ranges.

$ 400

The iPhone SE is Apple’s most economical mobile phone, starting at $ 399, a classic, compact iPhone reminiscent of another era. You can continue to use Touch ID instead of Face ID, and there’s also a home button for navigation. But if you have an extra $ 300, you can get more phones on the Mini. The Mini has two camera lenses, wide and ultra-wide, but only one SE. The A14 Apple processor is fast, has a high screen resolution (2340×1080 compared to 1334×750), and more importantly, it’s a new and improved glass. Consideration: How often does the screen crack?

$ 500

The XR, first introduced in 2018 as a sequel to the X, heralds Apple’s new design era of eliminating the home button. It has a 6.1-inch screen, the same size as the new 12 and 12 Pro phones, an old A12 chip, 64 GB of storage, and a much higher resolution than the SE (1792 x 828). For $ 500, economical but worth remembering that Apple discontinues older models every year when updating its iOS mobile operating system. Therefore, it is advisable to buy a new one such as iPhone 11.

$ 600

The 11 is just a year ago, with a large 6.1-inch screen, A13 chip, and the same resolution as the XR, Apple is unlikely to expire for years on the latest iOS.

$ 700

It is iPhone12mini. But why buy last year’s technology when you got an extra $ 100 mini? Sure, it’s a bit smaller, but with stronger glass, faster chips, and the latest cameras.

$ 800

The iPhone 12 is larger than the Mini, with a 6.1-inch screen, new fragile glass, and much higher resolution than the 2532 x 1170 low-end model.

$ 1,000

So what do you get with the iPhone 12 Pro? In addition to a faster chip and stronger glass, you get the same resolution and screen size (6.1 inches) as a regular 12. However, you can use three camera lenses instead of two. In addition, the action-like 128 GB is more generous than the standard iPhone 12’s 64 GB.

$ 1,099

The 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone ever and has a large 6.7-inch screen, so it will take some getting used to. It’s hard to fit in one hand, but once you’ve mastered it, it’s fun to put your iPad Mini in your pocket and feel it in your hand. With the best iPhone resolution (2778 x 1284) and the best camera (I love big zoom lenses), Max is perfect for anyone looking for the ultimate iPhone. But the decision about this needs to take into account the screen size (do you crave it?) And whether it’s worth increasing the focal length of the zoom.

Also, like all iPhones, adding features can be quite expensive. The cost of additional storage (required for high resolution photos and videos) is $ 1,199 for 256 GB and $ 1,399 for 512 GB. With Apple Care, the new MagSafe case, and the charger, everything costs $ 1,119 excluding tax.

Fun shopping!

Follow USA TODAY’s Jeffersongraham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter

