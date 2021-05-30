Nvidia uses the world’s most powerful AI supercomputer to create 3D maps of the universe





Nvidia has launched a new supercomputer at the National Energy Research Scientific Computer Center (NERSC) in California, which is said to be the fastest in the world for AI workloads.

The supercomputer, named after astrophysicist Saul Perlmutter, initially uses more than 6,000 Nvidia A100 Tensor core GPUs on board to create the most ambitious space ever seen. Responsible for building 3D maps.

In its current state, Perlmutter can provide almost four exaflops of AI performance. This makes Nvidia “the fastest system on the planet in the 16-bit and 32-bit mixed-precision mathematics used by AI.” Its performance is further enhanced as part of “Phase 2” with the introduction of a second tranche of CPU cores.

When the system is complete, it is expected to be among the top five supercomputers in the Top500 ranking, which uses the High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark to assess overall performance.

According to Nvidia, more than 7,000 researchers have run the Perlmutter system and dozens of applications have already been prepared for advances in astrophysics and climate science.

“In one project, a supercomputer helps us build the largest 3D map of the universe we’ve ever seen. The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument), a type of space camera that can capture as many as 5,000 galaxies in a single exposure. We will process the data from DESI), “explains a blog post by Nvidia HPC and AI product marketing lead Dion Harris.

“Researchers need the speed of the Perlmutters GPU to capture dozens of exposures from one night and know where to direct DESI the next night. Previous systems have a year to publish. It took weeks or months to prepare the minutes of data, but Perlmutter should help you complete the task in just a few days. “

Once the map of the universe is complete, it is expected to help researchers learn more about the dark energy, the forces behind the accelerated expansion of the universe. Dark energy was discovered in 2011 and Saul Permutter won the Nobel Prize.

Other projects configured to run on Perlmutter machines have ambitious goals as well. Many of them take advantage of the unique quality of the A100 tensor core to simulate interatomic interactions that were previously almost impossible.

This research could be a revelation in the field of materials science by potentially revealing ways to develop more efficient batteries, biofuels, etc.

