New Horizons Manga Reveals Cover Before Release





Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Uninhabited Island Diary The cover art for the English translation of the manga has been officially released by Viz.

The Animal Crossing: Three months after the New Horizon licensed manga was announced to be adapted to English viewers, publisher VIZ Media proposed a first look at the book’s official cover art. The first manga adaptation in the history of the Animal Crossing series, translated into English, was released on September 14th this year and is now available for pre-order.

Animal crossing game companion manga has been part of the franchise’s history for some time, but not surprisingly given the overwhelming popularity of games in Japan, all of these companion manga are officially in English. It has never been translated or released. Fans of the non-speaking or non-reading series had to rely solely on the translations of unlicensed fans. It is difficult to find and is often subject to copyright law. Therefore, in February, VIZ Media, the company behind the official manga series, will translate the companion manga to Animal Crossing: New Horizons into English and obtain a license to distribute it in Weston on September 14, 2021. It was a pleasant surprise to announce.

The manga series was traditionally published serially in the Japanese CoroCoro Comic magazine before being edited and released as a book in July 2020. The English adaptation of Japanese manga has traditionally had different cover art, but VIZ revealed today that in their official Twitter feed, this book uses the same cover art as the Japanese counterpart. I’m telling you. In addition, according to the images posted, instead of reversing the artwork as many previous official translations did before manga became popular in English, manga is a traditional right typical of Japanese printed matter. Seems to maintain reading order from to left-speaking country.

The move to bring the manga series to the west may have rekindled the recently diminishing passion for games. Many of its fans now think the game is out of date and have the same lower replay value than previous Animal Crossing titles. This may have been the first deciding factor in the history of VIZ to localize manga adaptation for Western viewers. Manga does not follow a specific comprehensive story, but provides tips and tricks to take a deeper look at the life of the game villagers and get the most out of the game.

But for whatever reason, fans are reacting positively, and if you’re lucky, companion manga from previous games may soon follow, or at least prioritize future adaptations. In particular, consider that the second volume of the series has already been released. in Japan. In the meantime, Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Uninhabited Island Diary Volume 1 can be pre-ordered through Burns & Noble for $ 9.99.

