Google’s managed database service that supports Microsoft SQL Server TechCrunch Japan





I don’t read both Google and Microsoft headlines every day. Google today announced a managed database service. Cloud SQL will soon support Microsoft SQL Server. The company displayed a sneak preview in the preview. Google CloudNextMeeting.

If your company uses a Microsoft SQL Server database, the message is clear. You don’t have to use Microsoft Azure. The database works fine with Google’s Cloud SQL.

Google already supports Microsoft SQL Server in traditional virtual machines, so you had to manage it yourself. If you have a license and want Google to manage your database, CloudSQL will do that for you. There are no backups, manual replications, patches, etc.

Many enterprise customers still rely heavily on traditional on-premises server infrastructure. Google is trying to remove all the obstacles that may be found when migrating to the cloud.

In other CloudSQL news, PostgreSQL version 11 is now available to PostgreSQL customers. Amazon RDS also supports version 11.

Finally, Google’s managed NoSQL database service, Cloud bigtable, now supports multi-region replication. That feature was already available in beta. You can now safely read and write NoSQL data from multiple regions at the same time.

